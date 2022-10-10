Maryland State Archives launches Native American history research tool on Indigenous Peoples’ Day

The Maryland State Archives launched a new website on Indigenous Peoples’ Day Monday that allows students, residents and visitors to research Native American tribes and events in Maryland history.

To highlight some of the offerings on the website, called Mayis, treaties, other government documents and art from the 1600s were on display at the Archives office in Annapolis. The artifacts offered a window into life in 17th century Maryland including how Native Americans and colonists established agreements to share land (which colonists subsequently broke), documents detailing how criminal cases were handled and how tribal members signed documents with their clan’s icon. Leaders from the Terrapin Clan would sign documents with a terrapin image, for example.

Advertisement

“Instead of their name or maybe in addition to it, part of their signature would be to have the drawing of the animal associated with their clan,” said Megan Craynon, the Maryland State Archives director of special collections and library services.

Other artifacts can help residents understand why rivers, cities and counties are named the way they are today. While some counties, like Wicomico are named after tribes, others, like Calvert, are named after colonists, Craynon said.

Advertisement

Much of the reason these documents are still legible and valuable today is due to the high quality of the paper which is less processed than paper is now, Craynon said.

“It’s interesting that something from the seventeenth century can stand up better than a newspaper from the 1980s,” she said.

The Mayis website is named for a word meaning ‘path’ in the Renape dialect once spoken on Maryland’s Delmarva peninsula, according to a news release from the archives. It allows students, researchers and Maryland residents or visitors to search records featuring the history of words or places with native names using various search functions. The website has been in the making since 2019. More information will be added over time.

“This is just the first iteration of data,” Craynon said. “We have so many more government records to look through.”

Using a special feature on the website, users can search for words that have various spellings or spellings that morphed over time. One example of such a word is Chesapeake, an indigenous word with a variety of spellings, such as a Virginia map on display with “Chesapeack Bay.”

“It allows you to search phonetically for something and see all the records that are related to that same place but might be spelled slightly differently which can really be a stumbling block for online search tools,” said Elaine Rice Bachmann, state archivist with the Maryland State Archives, who wore the colors of the Maryland flag for the occasion.

The documents and artifacts the archives have access to are mostly from after 1632 when the colonists left England and settled in Maryland. Because of this, it’s been harder to get a sense of Native American life pre-colonization. Officials are working to fix that with an oral history project that will include interviews with indigenous leaders in the state over the next year, particularly in Wicomico and Dorchester counties. It was made possible by a $50,000 grant from the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority.

“A lot of this is building trust with people who don’t necessarily see themselves represented in early Maryland state government,” Bachmann said. “By showing our commitment to fairly and truthfully telling the story of indigenous people you start to build trust, then hopefully some of those collections that are private that might not have made it into a public archive in the past in the future might.”

Advertisement

Heather Ersts, who works for Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, attended the event to honor the holiday, which has grown in popularity in recent years as advocates have pushed to refocus the occasion away from celebrating Christopher Columbus. President Joe Biden proclaimed it a federal holiday in 2021.

“Yes, it’s the intersection still of the indigenous peoples’ culture with white peoples’ culture, but at least it’s some of the closest people we can get to,” Ersts said.

Erst also hopes the new website can help the visitors bureau develop new visitor sites centered around the experience of Native Americans. However, the county already has a few locations, like Jug Bay Wetlands Sanctuary in Lothian, which can help visitors step back in time.

“You really get a sense of the landscape there through the trail system,” Ersts said of the Lothian site. “That area was very important to the indigenous people of this area. Kayaking through there is incredible because you are kayaking through wild rice that the native people would have used for food sources.”

The website also offers a lot of promise to Lia Atanat who works for an education nonprofit, Maryland Humanities, collecting material to help teachers lesson plan for humanities curricula.

“Teachers have limited time,” Atanat said. “How can we put it in a format where they can easily grab the information that they need and be able to use these primary sources in the classroom without having to wade through too much?”

Advertisement

There’s a desire in the state to learn about this part of the state’s culture, but, until now, not a lot of easy ways to learn about it.

“When we teach history classes now, we see how they’re taught, often indigenous people are relegated to the past and people don’t recognize that they’re still here. They’re still contributing,” Atanat said. “Their voices are not heard.”

Norris Howard, a member of the Pocomoke Indian Nation, is making sure his ancestors’ culture isn’t lost. Howard handed out fact sheets about his tribe to anyone interested. He estimates his Pocomoke relative on his father’s side lived about thirteen generations ago. It’s likely similar for his mother’s side as his father and mother were first cousins, he said.

Maryland Policy & Politics Weekly Keep up to date with Maryland politics, elections and important decisions made by federal, state and local government officials. >

Howard, a Somerset County resident, wanted to see what more his tribe can learn about its history. He’s been researching the tribe since the 1960s, he said. Every new resource for research about Native American history in Maryland is highly valuable. He hopes to pass on as much as he can about his heritage to his kids, grandkids and month-old great-grandchild.

“We’re learning all the time,” Howard said. “We keep connecting dots. We’ve found a lot of Native American paths that we didn’t know 20 years ago. Now they’re roads but turns out they were Indian paths.”

“It’s important to us because it gives meaning to our ancestry of being Pocomoke,” he added.

Advertisement

Howard has discovered other information that’s been more difficult to come to terms with. A genealogist told him he had an English relative who patented land where the town of Princess Anne is now located.

“I told [the genealogist] they weren’t my ancestor,” he said laughing. “I didn’t want an Englishman taking native land [in my family].”

But that’s the nature of historical archives, Bachmann said. They’re about shedding light on the truth of the past, both good and bad.

“One of the reasons I got into the library science and archives field was the preservation of history and stories and the importance of that to people,” Craynon said. “People that are living today, that is their heritage and it’s been kind of pushed to the side in some ways. I view that as a justice-seeking effort. I mean I get goosebumps when I think about it.”