Anti-abortion advocates gather for socially distanced rally outside State House in Annapolis

“Roe is a national embarrassment and we are ready to put an end to it. It is time for Roe to go,” Glenn Foster said. “One day very soon I truly believe we are going to live in a nation that is no longer governed by Roe v. Wade, by its fallacy. That means that one day very soon the power to protect children in the womb and mothers will be right back where it should have been all along — with the people.”