Annapolis city election vote-by-mail lawsuit dismissed by Anne Arundel Circuit judge

An Anne Arundel County judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by two Republican political candidates that sought to block Annapolis from mailing ballots to all registered voters in its upcoming primary and general elections, according to online court records.
Circuit Judge Glenn Klavans ordered the lawsuit be dismissed with prejudice, which means the matter has effectively ended and can’t be heard again.
Republican Herb McMillan, a county executive candidate, and George Gallagher, a candidate for the City Council Ward 6 seat, filed the lawsuit in late July. They argued that mailing ballots to all registered voters violated City Code and could be a source of voter fraud.
Attorneys for the city and Anne Arundel election board contended that allowing a vote-by-mail option was critical to maintaining voter access during the pandemic.
