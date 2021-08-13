Republican candidates file for appeal in Annapolis vote-by-mail lawsuit dismissal

Two Republican political candidates are asking Maryland’s highest court to reverse the decision by a Circuit Court judge to throw out their lawsuit intended to block Annapolis from mailing ballots to registered voters in its upcoming elections.
The appeal filed Thursday to the Maryland Court of Appeals repeats the arguments made in an initial filing to the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court in late July that the Annapolis Board of Supervisors of Elections — along with the county elections board, which helps administer the city’s elections — violated City Code by offering a vote-by-mail option to all registered voters and paying for the return postage.
County executive candidate Herb McMillan and George Gallagher, a Ward 6 City Council candidate, are now asking an appellate judge to consider a series of questions that Circuit Judge Glenn Klavans may have erred in dismissing the case with prejudice on Monday.
Klavans dismissed the case, writing in his opinion that the candidates filed their complaint outside of a 10-day statute of limitations for filing election challenges in Maryland and “offered no valid explanation” as to why they waited nearly a month to file a lawsuit, which constituted “an unreasonable delay.” McMillan and Gallagher countered that they were researching the issue, searching for counsel and imploring a city alderman to take action before they eventually filed their complaint.
Klavans’ opinion did not address whether the city elections board was legally allowed to mail ballots or pay for postage.
Annapolis attorneys have said a resolution passed by the City Council last July, R-35-20, authorizes the city and county boards of election to enter into a contract to administer the 2021 election and “to provide for the option of voting by mail.” The appellants have countered that City Code requires an ordinance, not a resolution, to change Annapolis election procedures.
In their filing, Gallagher and McMillan have requested the case be set with an expedited schedule so a decision can be rendered before the issues become moot. Annapolis is set to begin mailing ballots for the Sept. 21 primary elections on or about Aug. 30. Ballot drop boxes are set to be installed next week.
