Anne Arundel delegates voted along party lines, with the exception of Del. Ned Carey, D-Brooklyn Park, who voted against the bill, and Del. Michael Malone, R-Crofton, who voted in support. After the June 28, 2018, mass shooting in the Capital Gazette newsroom, Malone said in an op-ed in The Capital that he hoped “to be part of a path to reducing the senseless violence that has become all too prevalent in our county, state and nation.”