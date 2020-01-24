House Bill 77, which pertains to litter and illegal dumping bill, is sponsored by Del. Nic Kipke, R-Pasadena, and was cross-filed in the Senate by Sen. Bryan Simonaire, R-Pasadena. It passed in the Senate on Thursday and is in Committee in the House. It would enable the Anne Arundel County Council to pass legislation prohibiting litter and impose criminal and civil penalties for violation in accordance with state law. The delegation voted 13-0 for the bill with Del. Alice Cain, D-Annapolis recusing herself because she didn’t have a copy of the legislation.