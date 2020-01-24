The Anne Arundel County state delegation passed two local bills Friday morning, one that would allow enforcement of litter and illegal dumping laws and another that would allow the use of larger fishing nets otherwise known as haul seines.
House Bill 77, which pertains to litter and illegal dumping bill, is sponsored by Del. Nic Kipke, R-Pasadena, and was cross-filed in the Senate by Sen. Bryan Simonaire, R-Pasadena. It passed in the Senate on Thursday and is in Committee in the House. It would enable the Anne Arundel County Council to pass legislation prohibiting litter and impose criminal and civil penalties for violation in accordance with state law. The delegation voted 13-0 for the bill with Del. Alice Cain, D-Annapolis recusing herself because she didn’t have a copy of the legislation.
The delegation also passed House Bill 95 which would allow the use of giant fishing nets, also known as haul seines, in Anne Arundel County waters with less stringent size restrictions. These two are among several local bills that came before the Anne Arundel County delegation Friday, including bills regulating the county liquor board, the community college’s board of trustees and the warrant intercept program. It was passed unanimously.
Simonaire is hopeful that empowering Anne Arundel County to enforce state law on littering will reduce the amount of litter in Anne Arundel County.
The Anne Arundel County Council would have to pass a bill determining the violations, which could not exceed penalties outlined in state law. Depending on the severity of the offense — how many pounds of litter was disposed of — it is punishable by imprisonment and fines.
A council bill could also empower a court to order community service and the reimbursement of costs incurred retrieving litter, in accordance with state law.
In other business, the delegation heard a bill from Sen. Pam Beidle, D-Linthicum, that would regulate the membership of Anne Arundel Community College’s Board of Trustees. It would require that board members live in the county and enact term limits. The three 4-year terms that each member would be limited to would begin after the bill became law, she said.
The delegation also heard a bill from Del. Ned Carey, D-Brooklyn Park, which would move the date of the Anne Arundel County Board of Education annual meeting from July to December. This, he said, would align the Board of Education with the Anne Arundel County Council, which takes office and elects a new chair in December.
Carey’s bill will be heard by the ways and means committee at 2 p.m. on Feb. 5. Beidle cross-filed the same bill in the Senate, which will be heard by the education, health and environmental affairs committee at 1 p.m. on Feb. 4.