Coronavirus shapes Anne Arundel legislative priorities as 2021 session looms

The coronavirus pandemic meant there were no rentals at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds in 2020, a key source of income for the organization that runs a landmark site in Crownsville.
At Lindale Middle School in Linthicum, the demand for the outdoor running track went up during the pandemic, as people sought outdoor public space to exercise.
The Linthicum community came to state Sen. Pam Beidle, D-Linthicum, to ask for improvements to a track at Lindale Middle School, which hasn’t been repaired in decades, she said.
“People have been going outdoors [because of] COVID. Whatever we can do to expand those opportunities, we certainly need to try,” she said.
These were among complications caused by the coronavirus explained to Anne Arundel County delegates and senators Wednesday as they accepted community proposals for funding during the coming General Assembly session.
In the end, it isn’t clear how much the Anne Arundel delegation will be able to fund, as expenses from the pandemic continue, Beidle said.
Requests for funds for 19 projects were made, and more will be added. The annual meeting sets the stage for state lawmakers to consider how they will dole out a chunk of money used each year to fund local projects.
Del. Nic Kipke, a Republican from Pasadena and the House minority leader, said he is confident the state will be able to provide funding for projects on levels similar to last year, but the future is murkier.
“We’re in a good position to deal with the next 12 months,” he said. “The question remains, how will this impact the economy?”
He said lawmakers will strive to do the best with limited resources available.
Earlier this month, Andy Schaufele, director of the Bureau of Revenue Estimates, said state revenue will be down $609 million in fiscal 2021, and they are estimating it will be down $312 million in fiscal 2022. He said the losses are lower than feared because the pandemic has disproportionately affected low-income households that pay less within Maryland’s tax structure.
Groups including the local Veterans of Foreign Wars, Camp Elks Barrett, Langton Green, Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis and Anne Arundel County and the National Cryptologic Museum sent representatives to the virtual meeting to discuss requests for state bond funds to help pay for capital improvements such as gate repairs, field maintenance equipment and roofing.
The Pascal Crisis Stabilization Center has been busier than ever due to COVID-19, President and Executive Director Katherine Bonincontri said.
Pascal provides behavioral health services, addressing the opioid epidemic, and can provide immediate access to Medication Assisted Treatment, as well as offer admission 24 hours a day, seven days a week, all year long.
The center’s leadership is asking for money to help build a commercial kitchen, allowing them to prepare individually packaged meals for clients. Right now they are forced to hire a caterer for that task –– the kitchen would cut that recurring expense.
Keisha Kersey of The Peerless Rens, a historic Black social club in Eastport, said to prevent the spread of COVID-19 they made use of their patio this summer. They are asking for money to strengthen the foundation of their building, along with some money to expand the patio so they can build on that success.
Requests were made by the following organizations.
- The League of Women Voters
- Chrysalis House
- NAACP
- National Cryptologic Museum
- Langton Green
- Anne Arundel Community College
- Elks Camp Barrett
- Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis and Anne Arundel County
- Pascal Stabilization Center
- Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds
- Peninsula Park Athletic League
- Lindale Middle School Track and Field, Anne Arundel County Public Schools
- North County High School, Anne Arundel County Public Schools
- Rockbridge Academy
- American Legion Post 34
- The Peerless Rens
- American Legion Post 226
- VFW Post 160
- Stanton Center
- Northern Arundel Cultural Preservation Society and Marley Neck Rosenwald Center