Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, who led Anne Arundel through pandemic, leaving for Maryland Health Department

Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, explains the significance of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020. After nearly four years, Kalyanaraman will become deputy secretary for public health services at the Maryland Department of Health. His last day is March 21. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

After more than three years as Anne Arundel County Health Officer, Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman is leaving for a position in the state health department.

Kalyanaraman will soon take on the role of deputy secretary for public health services at the Maryland Department of Health, according to a Friday news release. His last day as county health officer is March 21.

During his tenure, Kalyanaraman led the county through several health crises including the once-in-a-century COVID-19 pandemic and responses to the ongoing opioid epidemic and gun violence following the 2018 Capital Gazette shooting.

“We all knew that Dr. Kalyanaraman was a superstar when we hired him, and he turned out to be exactly the leader that we needed,” said Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman in a statement. “Dr. Kalyanaraman led with compassion, strength, and brilliance, integrating public health into every corner of local governance, and leading our defense against a virus that took the lives of 1,255 county residents.”

Pittman’s office has not announced a new health officer but will share additional details “in the coming days,” according to a news release.

Before working for the county Kalyanaraman was chief medical officer of Health Care for the Homeless based in Baltimore, where he has worked for about seven years.

In his county role, Kalyanaraman aimed to expand the reach of the county health department by embedding community health ambassadors into local and faith-based organizations. He established contact tracing and case management early in the pandemic and launched the Office of Health Equity and Racial Justice to identify and address health disparities along racial, income and geographical lines.

In a February interview, Director of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion for Anne Arundel County Pete Hill praised the department for its devotion to looking at policies and programs through an equity lens.

As substance abuse disorder has become more understood as a mental health issue than a criminal issue, Kalyanaraman focused on intervention programs to reach people at risk for drug use and offer more services to those in recovery. He’s also worked to address the county’s perspective on gun violence as a public health issue as well as a criminal issue. He created and implemented the Gun Violence Intervention Team which hosts meetings and develops strategies to mitigate gun violence.

“We’ve accomplished a lot, including responding to a global pandemic, that improved the health of all residents in Anne Arundel County, particularly those with the greatest needs,” Kalyanaraman said in a statement. “I look forward to the opportunity to continue advancing public health at the state level.”

County officials, including second-term County Council member Allison Pickard, a Glen Burnie Democrat, said his expertise and adaptability made Kalyanaraman a particularly effective leader during some very challenging times and the state will gain a lot from his experience.

“Dr. Kalyanaraman’s knowledge and leadership has been invaluable over the last four years when we have had to make some tough decisions to ensure the resilience of our communities,” Pickard said.

For the two years preceding Kalyanaraman’s appointment in August 2019, the department went through multiple leadership changes, and had been searching for a permanent health officer since May 2017.

This story will be updated.