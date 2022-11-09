Julie Hummer declares victory in District 4 County Council race; other races remain undecided

Former Anne Arundel Board of Education member Julie Hummer declared victory Wednesday in her race for the District 4 Anne Arundel County Council seat.

Hummer was leading Republican opponent Cheryl Renshaw with 68% of early votes and Election Day ballots cast, according to Maryland State Board of Election returns. And with more than 45,000 mail-in ballots left to count, the majority of which were cast by Democrats, Hummer said she thought there was little chance she could lose.

On Wednesday, Hummer said she had spoken to Renshaw to thank her for a positive race and to tell her she looked forward to working with her on county issues, particularly in relation to parks and recreation, a passion of Renshaw’s. She is president of the Gambrills-Odenton Recreation Council.

“With a very comfortable lead after in-person voting, I am excited to declare victory and I’m ready to get to work,” Hummer said in a message to The Capital.

Hummer has received 11,462 votes to Renshaw’s 5,439 votes. The race still needs to be certified by the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections before a winner is declared. Ballot canvassing begins Thursday. The election must be certified by Nov. 18.

Renshaw said weeks ago she knew she was likely to lose her race as she felt she was too moderate of a Republican to gain enough favor from Odenton, Laurel and Gambrills conservatives to defeat her opponent. However, she said she enjoyed getting out in her neighborhood and learning more about the concerns of her community. She said she intends to advocate for them in whatever ways she can.

The seat was left up for grabs after Andrew Pruski had reached his two consecutive term limit in the role.

With thousands of mail-in ballots still to be counted, other County Council races remain undecided. The closely watched Anne Arundel County executive race is still very much up in the air. Despite Republican Jessica Haire holding a sizable lead, incumbent Democrat Steuart Pittman said in a message to cabinet members Wednesday morning that he expects to prevail when mail-in ballots are counted.

Republicans Nathan Volke from District 3, Amanda Fiedler in District 5 and Shannon Leadbetter in District 7, all held sizable leads over their Democratic opponents.

Volke, an incumbent whose only opponent was write-in Democrat Michael Gendel, received 95% of votes that have come in. The remaining 5% were for write-ins. Gendel has said he knew he didn’t have a statistical chance of winning this election after entering so late, but was proud to present voters with a choice other than Volke. District 3 covers the Pasadena area.

In District 5, which covers Arnold and Severna Park, Fiedler, the seat’s incumbent, has nearly 61% of the vote to opponent Carl Neimeyer’s 39%.

After the District 7 seat was vacated by Haire, who decided to run for county executive instead of a second term, businesswoman Leadbetter became the Republican nominee after defeating two challengers in the primary. She currently has 62% of the vote. Her opponent, Democrat Shawn Livingston, has about 38%.

The Republican leads may change as at least 45,638 mail-in ballots are left to be counted over the next week. Of that total, 27,367 are from registered Democrats, while 9,830 are from Republicans. That’s about 60% of those outstanding ballots coming from Democrats.

The three remaining council races, District 1, 2 and 6, are tighter.

In District 1, which includes Linthicum, Brooklyn Park and Severn, Pete Smith, who held the seat from 2012 to 2013 and 2014 to 2018, received 55% of the vote. Republican opponent Jeremy Shifflett received about 46%. Smith told The Capital Wednesday he was confident he would continue to maintain his lead.

Margins are even tighter in Districts 2 and 6.

District 2 incumbent Allison Pickard has 47% of the vote in her Glen Burnie district. Republican challenger Noel Smith received 49%. Libertarian David Sgambellone received about 4%.

Pickard and Smith appeared at Old Mill Middle and Old Mill High School on Tuesday.

While District 2 has been known to switch party alliances over the past several years, Pickard is confident it will stay blue this year. Pickard said revitalizing Glen Burnie town center, one of her major projects over the past four years, has been well-received by residents who feel the city is often forgotten by county government. She added that Millersville residents are also happy about the Old Mill school complex renovation that received funding in the most recent budget that Pickard voted for.

“Since 2018 I think the demographics in this community have changed and I also think my staff and I have served the district well. I think it’s going to be hard to flip,” Pickard said. “I think this district is trending in a different direction. It’s incredibly diverse. I think we’re headed in the right direction here.”

Smith stationed himself outside Old Mill High School about a hundred feet away. Though he’s leading, Smith said he knows his advantage might evaporate once mail-in ballots are counted.

“I am going to lose once mail-in ballots are counted this week,” he said in a message. “It sucks, but in the end I tried my best. No regrets here.”

In District 6, which covers Annapolis, Democrat incumbent Lisa Rodvien received 48% of the vote while her Republican opponent, former Annapolis Mayor Mike Pantelides, has around 52%.

While Rodvien may be behind after the initial count, she said at a Tuesday night election result watch party at Annapolis Waterfront Hotel she was confident the Annapolis Democrats at the local and state level would be restored to their offices.

“The numbers are honestly looking very strong all across the board,” Rodvien said. “I think we just have to wait until they actually come out.”

At Haire’s party at Glory Days in Edgewater, Pantelides said he knew he would need support from a number of Democrats to win, but has won them over before and can do it again. He said Wednesday he will wait until Thursday when the majority of mail-in ballots have been counted to make any sort of statement.

”These elections are all about name recognition,” said Andre Pantelides, Mike’s father. “Campaigns are hand to hand combat, so we got out there and we went door to door and shook hands. That will be the difference.”