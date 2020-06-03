Polls close in Anne Arundel County, about 30% of eligible voters cast ballots as of 4 p.m.

Elections officials will continue counting ballots until June 12, a result of the election conducted largely via mail for the first time in Maryland. Preliminary results will be released tonight, said county Elections Director Joseph Torre, first from mail-in ballots and second from in-person polling centers. Though polling centers and drop boxes close at 8 p.m., Torre said the last people in line at 8 p.m. will get to cast their votes and drop off their ballots.