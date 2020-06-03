Polls close in Anne Arundel County, about 30% of eligible voters cast ballots as of 4 p.m.

The polls in Anne Arundel County closed at 8 p.m. and initial counts of mail-in ballots followed by in-person results are expected over the next several hours.
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, more than 93,000 Anne Arundel County ballots have been counted, accounting for about 30% of eligible voters in the area, election officials said. Roughly 2,000 of these votes have been cast in person at four polling locations in the county, where residents have been waiting in socially-distant lines due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Elections officials will continue counting ballots until June 12, a result of the election conducted largely via mail for the first time in Maryland. Preliminary results will be released tonight, said county Elections Director Joseph Torre, first from mail-in ballots and second from in-person polling centers. Though polling centers and drop boxes close at 8 p.m., Torre said the last people in line at 8 p.m. will get to cast their votes and drop off their ballots.
Voting at in-person voting centers has been generally discouraged due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has sickened more than 3,924 county residents, killed at least 169, and left more than 60,000 unemployed. Gov. Larry Hogan urged all residents to vote by mail or ballot dropbox unless they are unable to.
Locally, the most populated race is for four judicial seats in the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court. Six candidates, including four incumbent judges, are running, and if Republicans and Democrats both have the same top four candidates after the primary, those candidates automatically win, and the race won’t be listed on the ballot in November.
Independent voters can’t vote in the judicial race and will have only received a ballot if they live in district 3 or district 6, where there are school board races.
In Maryland, the governor appoints Circuit Court judges, who must stand for election to a 15-year term on the next statewide ballot. Challengers can file to unseat the recently appointed judges.
The candidates for the judicial race include incumbents Elizabeth Morris, the first African-American woman appointed to the county Circuit Court bench and Judges Pamela Alban, Rob Thompson and Richard Trunnell, who are running on a slate they’ve dubbed “Keep Our Judges.” The group is running against two other candidates: Wes Adams, former Anne Arundel County state’s attorney, and Annette DeCesaris, a private attorney.
The incumbent judges have almost unilateral and bipartisan support of the Anne Arundel County delegation and the county council (they’ve been endorsed by the local police union, too).
