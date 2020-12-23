Fallen Journalists Memorial Act signed into law, paving way for first monument of its kind in D.C. honoring Capital Gazette shooting victims, others

Dreier’s foundation announced plans for the memorial last year, near the one-year mark of the mass shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom. The June 28, 2018 attack was deadliest on journalists in American history. Five people — Gerald Fischman, John McNamara, Wendi Winters, Rebecca Smith and Rob Hiaasen — were killed by a man with a shotgun on that day. Earlier this month, Winters was posthumously awarded the highest honor for civilian heroism in the U.S. and Canada by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission.