The head of Anne Arundel County’s Economic Development Corporation in a surprise move announced he will be resigning his position on March 13.
Former County Councilman Jerry Walker, who was appointed by County Executive Steuart Pittman more than a year ago, informed his staff of his departure Monday morning and County Executive Steuart Pittman accepted his resignation.
In an interview with The Capital, Walker said he was leaving to pursue other professional opportunities.
“I’m moving on from here,” Walker said. “(But) it’s been a great job.”
He did not note an official reason for his resignation in his letter to Pittman, which was obtained by The Capital. In the letter, Walker listed off recent accomplishments of the corporation. He will remain in the role until March 13 to ensure a smooth transition.
Even after he steps down, Walker intends to stay local.
“I’m not going anywhere,” Walker said. “Maryland and Anne Arundel County is my home.”
He said he’s thankful for the opportunity to serve the local business community through this role, but he is “ready to make a change.”
“We are parting on amicable terms,” said Chris Trumbauer, Pittman’s senior adviser.
Walker was viewed as an important part of the Pittman Administration, Trumbauer said. He was a “cheerleader for county businesses,” and if there are opportunities to work together in the future, the county would be open to that, Trumbauer said.
Before being appointed to lead the Economic Development Corporation, Walker served two terms on the Anne Arundel County Council and ran a failed primary bid for a seat in the House of Delegates from District 33 in which he was attacked by fellow Republicans. Walker served on the council during former County Executive Steve Schuh’s 4-year term, and the two would clash on certain votes.
Officials from the Economic Development Corporation did not immediately return requests for comment.
Pittman will name an acting director of the Economic Development Corporation within a few weeks, Trumbauer said.
Economic Development is a quasi-government agency funded by tax dollars. It acts as an economic recruiter, offering assistance to companies seeking to locate in the county or expand. It operates a number of small business loans and other incentive programs.
