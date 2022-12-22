Police board director transitions to deputy chief administrative officer amid Pittman administration turnover

Janssen Evelyn, executive director of Anne Arundel County’s Police Accountability Board, has been named deputy chief administrative officer for County Executive Steuart Pittman, the administration announced.

Pittman’s office announced the move Wednesday amid a slew of administration changes as the Democrat begins his second four-year term this month.

Evelyn was chosen to lead the police board in August. He will replace Lori Rhodes, who is retiring at the end of this year. A Howard County attorney, Janssen served as assistant chief administrative officer for Howard County and in the county’s Office of Law. He also worked at the Baltimore law firm Baker Donelson.

In his new position, Evelyn will focus on land use initiatives, according to a county news release.

“Janssen has already proven himself to be an invaluable asset to the county through his exemplary work as the Executive Director of the Police Accountability Board,” Pittman said in a news release. “The breadth of his experience on environmental matters, zoning law and all government operations make him the ideal leader to facilitate implementation of the land use plans that we created in our first term.”

With Evelyn’s departure, a new executive director will need to be chosen for the nine-member Police Accountability Board. The role involves building relationships between the board and local law enforcement agencies. The board is responsible for logging and reviewing complaints about police misconduct.

This is the latest in a series of personnel changes for the Pittman administration. Last week he announced Director of Special Projects Jennifer Purcell was promoted to deputy county administrative officer, filling the role of recently retired Pam Jordan. During Pittman’s first term, Purcell helped develop special projects like the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, the Joint Commission on the Opportunity Gap, Community Support Grants and Police Accountability Board selection and training.

“Her experience and knowledge of county government makes her a perfect fit for this role as we move forward with an ambitious agenda for the next four years,” Pittman said in a news release.

In addition to Rhodes’ and Jordan’s retirement, Director of the Department of Public Works Chris Phipps announced his retirement last month. Matt Power and Kai Boggess-de Bruin, Pittman’s chief administrative officer and chief of staff, respectively, have also left the administration. Power was replaced by Office of Central Services Director Christine Anderson. Communications Director Jeff Amoros will take over for Boggess-de Bruin as chief of staff.

Last week, Office of Planning and Zoning Officer Steve Kaii-Ziegler and Office of Finance Controller Karin McQuade announced they will also be leaving the county at the end of the year.

Department of Inspections and Permits Director Mark Wedemeyer will serve as interim planning and zoning officer while Assistant Controller Billie Penley will take over as acting controller in the last week of the month. Since Phipps’s resignation, Assistant Director of the Department of Public Works Karen Henry has been acting director.

In order to fill one remaining vacancy, CEO of the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation, Pittman has assembled a search committee to replace former CEO Ben Birge who left the organization in June.

The search committee includes Interim CEO Jill Seamon, AAEDC Board Chair Eric DeVito, County Council members Allison Pickard and Amanda Fiedler, Executive Director of Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County Kristen Pironis, Executive Director of the Maryland Aviation Administration Ricky Smith and Evelyn.