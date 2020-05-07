Eight Maryland county executives call on Hogan to be more inclusive on reopening discussions

The ‘Big Eight’ Maryland county executives want a voice in reopening Maryland, and they’ve said so directly to Gov. Larry Hogan.
But when the governor announced Wednesday that beaches and parks would reopen, and golf and recreational boating were again permitted in less than 24 hours, many of those leaders say they were blindsided.
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said he received no prior warning and spent the afternoon scrambling to figure out whether the local health officer supported Hogan’s orders, and how to implement them on such short notice. Though he was generally supportive of the small move toward reopening, it was difficult to orchestrate the move logistically, and he said he would have liked to give the department time to prepare.
Pittman opened one of the county’s public golf courses at noon Thursday, though Hogan said 7 a.m., and it was walking only because workers weren’t able to get the golf carts ready in time.
“People assume that it’s instantaneous — 7 a.m., get out on the golf course, get out on the water," Pittman said in a Thursday morning news media briefing. “(But) our fire chief had specifically requested that if this were to happen, she would like notice to redeploy people onto the boats to do rescue work.”
Pittman’s desire to be included in reopening planning discussions is echoed in a letter dated April 29 signed by seven other top municipal executives, including Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young; Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski Jr.; Fredrick County Executive Jan H. Gardner; Harford County Executive Barry Glassman; Howard County Executive Calvin Ball; Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich; and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.
“We are requesting to be a part of the discussion on reopening because it concerns all of us,” they wrote. “It would be more productive if we all contribute to the discussion of rolling out the reopening of the State.”
They have received no official response from Hogan’s office, said Chris Trumbauer, Pittman’s senior adviser.
Michael Ricci, a spokesman for Hogan, said the governor has been holding weekly conference calls with the county executives and has accepted their feedback, including a call held the day after this letter was sent. Hogan named former Anne Arundel executive Steve Schuh as the liaison to local governments to ensure a two-way line of communication.
The conference call Thursday touched on nursing homes, poultry plant outbreaks, schools, testing and reopening, Ricci said.
Harford County Republican Barry Glassman said that Hogan does give the local leaders time to ask questions and raise issues for discussion during the weekly calls.
Still, Glassman learned of the changes from Hogan’s Wednesday afternoon news conference like the rest of the state’s residents. Like Pittman, Glassman said he worked late with his parks and recreation staff in an effort to comply with the governor’s orders.
“I think each of us has a different perspective... Prince George’s County, Montgomery, Baltimore County, they have a lot of cases. Frederick County and Harford, we’re kind of at the smaller end of the big seven. So I think some of my colleagues were concerned that we really have not been in those discussions and we weren’t given a heads up what was opening at 7 a.m. (Thursday),” Glassman said.
Glassman emphasized the need for local leaders to be involved in the decision to reopen businesses.
“I think counties are the closest to their businesses and we actually have to carry out many of the executive orders on a local level," Glassman said. “So it doesn’t hurt to get us in the loop a little earlier.”
Hogan opened state beaches and gave local leaders the authority to make decisions Wednesday on things like playgrounds and their own beaches — both of which Pittman opted to keep closed, under the guidance of Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman.
In Baltimore City, Young said the letter the local leaders sent is about “making sure local governments and the state are working together so we can get it done.”
Baltimore County Executive Olszewski Jr. echoed the need for all levels of government to work together in a statement released by his office:
“Through this pandemic, we’ve seen that crises start local and end local. As Maryland begins the long road to recovery, county leaders need a seat at the table to ensure our unique local needs are addressed as we work in partnership to thoughtfully reopen our state over the coming weeks and months.”
Baltimore Sun Media reporters Talia Richman, Wilborn Nobles and S. Wayne Carter Jr. contributed to this story.