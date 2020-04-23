xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Dana Jones appointed to House of Delegates by Gov. Larry Hogan

Olivia Sanchez
By
Capital Gazette
Apr 23, 2020 11:06 AM
Dana Jones was selected by the Anne Arundel County Democratic Central Committee to serve District 30A as delegate. She is pictured here with her husband, Jude Meche, and their son.
Dana Jones was selected by the Anne Arundel County Democratic Central Committee to serve District 30A as delegate. She is pictured here with her husband, Jude Meche, and their son. (Courtesy Photo)

Gov. Larry Hogan appointed Dana Jones to the Maryland House of Delegates Thursday morning, confirming the nomination of the Anne Arundel County Democratic Central Committee.

Jones will serve the greater Annapolis area of District 30A for the next two years in a seat that was vacated last month when Del. Alice Cain resigned due to unforeseen family circumstances.

“I am confident that Ms. Jones will be a strong advocate for her constituents in Anne Arundel in her new role as state delegate,” said Governor Hogan. “I offer her my sincere congratulations and look forward to having the opportunity to work with her to change Maryland for the better.”

Jones is the communications vice president for the Junior League of Annapolis. She previously served as a legislative aide to U.S. Senator Ben Cardin and as the research director for Emily’s List, a political action committee that aims to elect Democratic women to office, and helped County Executive Steuart Pittman with debate preparation during his 2018 campaign.

On Friday Pittman endorsed the committee’s decision in a statement to The Capital.

“I think the central committee made an excellent choice. Dana will be a fantastic representative for District 30A," Pittman wrote. "She’s smart, hardworking and very familiar with how government works. I look forward to working with her as a Delegate.”

She won the nomination with seven of the 12 voting members of the Democratic Central Committee voting in her support after a marathon meeting that took place last Thursday night. The virtual meeting was conducted via Zoom, and 19 candidates were interviewed back-to-back for 15 minutes each. The committee then deliberated in a private meeting for about an hour, and the voting session was livestreamed on Facebook at 2:15 a.m. Friday.

The committee member votes are listed below:

James Estepp (D21): ​​Dana Jones

Thea Boykins-Wilson (D30):​ Chrissy Holt

Stacy Korbelak (D30): ​​Ian Pfeiffer

Brooks Schandelmeier (D30):​ Scott MacMullan

Christine Davenport (D31):​​ Dana Jones

Harry Freeman (D31): ​​Dana Jones

Dawn Merino (D31):​​​ Dana Jones

Patrick Armstrong (D32):​​ Henry Green

Andrea Horton (D32):​​ Dana Jones

Dejah Williams (D32);​​ Dana Jones

Alexandra Matiella (D33):​​ Vickie Gipson

Noah Stewart (D33): ​​Dana Jones

This story will be updated.

