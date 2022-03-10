Pittman, Ball support commission to study health, environmental impacts of BWI airport on neighboring areas

“As things like new runways are discussed, as changes are made at the airport, expansions, to not have some sort of a voice for the residents and not have an assured way that the state is going to hear the concerns, not only of the residents, but then the academics and the health professionals as well as hearing from the stakeholders, the airlines and everybody that’s a part of the whole economy around BWI airport — we need to have that voice,” said Pittman, a Democrat.