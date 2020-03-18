Anne Arundel officials recommend delaying some medical visits at first virtual town hall with health officers

Anne Arundel County officials are asking anyone with non-emergency medical visits scheduled in the immediate future to cancel them in an attempt to preserve all personal protection equipment for an expected influx of patients with COVID-19.
In the first of what will be weekly virtual town halls with public health officials, Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said the county received a ration from the national stockpile of medical supplies but still need to limit how many people fall ill at the same time.
He compared the worst-case scenario to what residents across the county are seeing in grocery stores now: If everyone goes shopping at once, supplies disappear quickly. Local grocers have said they need time to restock and have been talking to suppliers.
The midweek livestream event came as cases rose in Maryland to 85 — at least four of which are confirmed in Anne Arundel County.
Kalyanaraman was joined by county Behavioral Health Services Director Sandra O’Neill, who advised county residents on how to cope with feelings of anxiety and depression stemming from the global pandemic, and how to talk to children about what is going on in the community.
For adults, she advised getting enough sleep, eating balanced meals and making sure to get some exercise while taking social distancing measures. She recommended activities like hiking and yoga during this time.
O’Neill also encouraged residents to stay informed about the impacts of the virus, but limit the time and number of sources to avoid being overwhelmed.
Particularly during what can be a stressful time, she urged residents to be wary of consumption of alcohol and other drugs: “That is always, always going to make it worse.”
For residents who find themselves turning to food or substances as a coping mechanism during times of stress, she recommended getting these items out of sight and trying to adopt other coping mechanisms.
For parents, she recommended talking with kids in a calm and age-appropriate manner.
“Answer the questions they are asking — that means you have to listen to what they are saying,” O’Neill said. “You are going to talk to your 5-year-old very differently than you are going to talk to your 15-year-old.”
She advised talking to them about how to take steps as a family to stay safe and try to normalize the conversation by giving kids an open invitation to continue the conversation with other questions at any time.
Kalyanaraman outlined recommendations for daycare centers and urged parents to keep their children home if they are displaying even mild symptoms of the novel coronavirus, including cough or mild fever.
He said the Department of Health is still recommending children have time to play outside but said to avoid contact sports or other activities that allow close contact.
When asked about how long the situation would persist, Kalyanaraman said it could be weeks or even months, and encouraged residents to be aware of the rapidly changing situation.
“This situation is going to change,” Kalyanaraman said. “Some of the things we advised today are going to change tomorrow.”