Hate bias incidents down 27% in Anne Arundel, though county executive says the COVID pandemic may have skewed data

Anne Arundel County released a new, more detailed picture of hate bias incidents over the last two years showing a 27% decrease in reports between 2019 and 2020.
County Executive Steuart Pittman acknowledged activists’ work across the county in 2020 but was quick to caution against false optimism. The drop in reports may have been influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic as people stayed indoors, away from public places and schools where the largest portion of incidents was reported in recent years.
The report shows a total of 62 hate bias incidents reported in 2020. Nearly 60% of incidents were verbal intimidation, and about 55% of victims were Black. Glen Burnie ZIP code 21061 had 10 incidents, the most in the county.
The numbers include both hate crimes — or a crime motivated by prejudice ― and hate bias incidents, which do not rise to the level of criminal charges. A hate crime might involve targeting someone for a criminal act because of their race or religion, while a bias incident might involve something like shouting epithets.
Compiled by the county’s ArundelStat team with data from the Anne Arundel County Police Department, the report details ZIP code level details about where hate bias incidents took place, what the victims and offenders looked like, and whether law enforcement could verify them.
Pittman said the expanded report gives the public more information to hold the county accountable and measure progress.
“When we as county government report on things like this, we are trying to make progress; we have to have metrics to make progress,” Pittman said. “I know we have a lot of work left to do. There’s nothing those numbers could say that would tell me we don’t have a lot of work.”
“Kids are a little bit less inhibited and say things to each other that are just downright mean, so their attitudes come out when they are being mean, and it really sort of removes the veil, and you can see what is underneath,” Pittman said. “You can see what they got from their communities and their families that they brought to school.”
The new county reports show 85 reported incidents in 2019, where about 75% of the victims were Black, and 60% of incidents were verbal. A Maryland State Police Hate Bias Report showed Anne Arundel County with the highest number of reports of hate bias incidents in the state in 2018 and the second-highest in 2019 after Montgomery County inched past Anne Arundel.
After the severity of the situation in Anne Arundel County became clear to Pittman in the fall of 2019, he changed the county’s slogan to “The Best Place For All” — an aspiration — and moved to treat racism as a public health issue. At the end of February 2020, Pittman held what was supposed to be the first of many in-person forums to reduce hate bias in the county. Due to the pandemic, other in-person forums haven’t been possible. Pittman said the county has utilized online platforms to continue providing bias training to county employees and said reducing hate bias continues to be a priority in the county, regardless of the pandemic.
In 2019, 35% of incidents were reported in schools, compared to 2020, where less than 5% were reported in schools.
Though he acknowledged that some incidents might not be reported due to a lack of trust in police, Pittman said he thinks most people who don’t report are likely averse to being viewed as victims.
“It’s like a kid at school who is being bullied and doesn’t want to tell because it makes them look weak like they are running to the authorities for help. It’s a natural instinct to just try to brush it off,” he said.
He encouraged residents to report any incident that may be motivated by hate or bias against a protected group to help prevent it from happening to someone else.
When residents call the Anne Arundel County Police Department to report an incident, police spokesperson Marc Limansky said they investigate it to the same level even if the incident doesn’t rise to the level of a crime. The threshold is simply the perception of the person who is receiving the offensive behavior — if they believe the act was motivated by hate or bias against a protected group, police treat it as such.
Whether incidents are verified to have been motivated by hate or bias comes after the investigation, Limansky said. Only a small number are verified because it requires overt evidence of bias-motivated behavior and, often, a witness. Still, police offer support to the person on the receiving end, depending on their status and needs. Sometimes that means calling the mobile crisis unit or setting up a security assessment of a local church or building, he said.
The 2020 and 2019 hate bias reports can be found online: https://www.aacounty.org/openarundel/public-safety/hate-bias-incident-reports/