Vice President Kamala Harris, HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge to announce new federal housing policy in Bowie on Wednesday

Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge will announce a new federal housing policy Wednesday in Bowie, Harris’s office said.

The policy, aimed at lowering housing costs, will be announced in Bowie at a location yet to be determined.

The visit follows the White House’s announcement last year of the Housing Supply Action Plan, designed to close the housing supply gap in five years. The plan, published on the White House’s blog in May, will incentivize the creation and preservation of affordable housing units and involve policies to reduce housing costs like rental assistance and downpayment assistance.

Last month, the White House released the Blueprint for a Renters Bill of Rights which details steps local, state and federal government entities can take to strengthen protections for renters and work toward rental affordability. More than a third of Americans rent their homes, according to a White House statement.

About a third of Maryland’s population rents their homes, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Those earning Maryland’s 2022 minimum wage of $12.50 an hour would need to work 78 hours a week to afford a small one-bedroom rental home at fair market rent. Last year,Maryland was the ninth-most expensive state to rent a two-bedroom unit in the U.S., according to the coalition.

Members of President Joe Biden’s administration have made several visits to Maryland over the last two years. The President visited Baltimore last month to announce rail upgrades and in October 2021 to promote his infrastructure plan. He was also the keynote speaker at the United States Naval Academy graduation in May 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.