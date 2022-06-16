Anne Arundel County executive candidates Haire, Pittman and McMillan have most cash on hand a month before primary

In the crowded race for Anne Arundel County executive, two Republicans and the Democratic incumbent have separated themselves from the pack financially with a month to go until the July 19 primary.

County Council member Jessica Haire, an Edgewater Republican, leads all candidates with $600,000 on hand. County Executive Steuart Pittman, a Davidsonville Democrat, has $550,000, and former Del. Herb McMillan, an Annapolis Republican, has about $185,000, according to campaign finance reports filed Tuesday, which track contributions and expenditures between Jan. 13 and June 7.

Their war chests dwarf the fundraising efforts of the remaining three candidates, former County Council member John Grasso, corporate recruiter Chris Jahn and engineer Fernando Berra, all Republicans, who have less than $7,000 combined.

Notable among Haire’s donors was former Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh, who contributed about $600. The Presidential Coalition, a conservative political group based in Washington D.C., donated $1,000. The group was founded by David Bossie, deputy campaign manager for Donald Trump. Phillip Bonincontri, an executive with the Pascal Crisis Stabilization Center, a mental health clinic in Crownsville, gave $4,000.

Last week Haire and fellow Republican Amanda Fiedler co-sponsored a budget amendment that would have removed $3.5 million from the fiscal 2023 budget allocated to renovate a building on the Crownsville Hospital Center campus to use as a nonprofit center. In defense of the amendment, which ultimately failed to pass, Haire said the sponsors wanted the nearby Pascal Center to be given the site so it could add more crisis beds and serve more residents in need.

“I think our message is resonating with voters and voters know that I will get things done,” Haire said.

Haire also loaned her campaign more than $500,000 in January, something her opponents criticized her for.

“When you’re giving half a million dollars of your own money to your campaign that’s problematic,” McMillan said. “I don’t think that people want to elect someone who is going to buy the seat.”

“I think people have had enough of those with the deepest pockets win,” Jahn added.

Haire saw nothing wrong with lending money to her campaign and pointed out that, even with that loan, she dramatically outraised her Republican challengers in contributions.

“I’m not just spending other people’s money,” Haire said. “I’m investing in my own campaign because that’s how much I believe in this county.”

As the sole Democrat running for the office, Pittman received campaign contributions from a variety of Maryland Democrats at all level of government, including Annapolis Ward 6 Alderman DaJuan Gay, County Council members Allison Pickard and Andrew Pruski, gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore and state Senator Pam Beidle and U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes.

“I think in this county Democrats are more united than Republicans,” Pittman said. “I have very good relationships in the General Assembly and with our congressional delegation so they really want me to get reelected. It’s very important to all of them that Anne Arundel County continue to be a partner.”

Pittman, a lifelong equestrian who founded the retired racehorse support program Retired Racehorse Project before he entered public office, got large donations from a variety of equestrian groups.

Maryland Horse Breeders Association donated $6,500 to Pittman’s campaign while the Maryland Jockey Club and Maryland Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association each donated $6,000.

Westfield Property Management in Los Angeles, California — owner of Westfield Mall in Annapolis — donated $6,400 to Pittman’s campaign. DoorDash in San Francisco also donated $1,000.

“We’ve raised more money in the last five months than we ever raised before,” he said. “Once we know who our opponent is people will pay even more attention.”

McMillan received $900 from the Realtors Political Action Committee of Maryland. He also received $1,000 from Charles Muskin, a local attorney who helped McMillan and Republican Council member Nathan Volke sue Anne Arundel County over masking requirements earlier this year. Retiring state Sen. Ed Reilly’s campaign also distributed $250 to McMillan after Reilly dropped out of his reelection race earlier this year.

“We have a great grassroots organization,” McMillan said. “We are well organized, we have enough money to compete on TV, in mail and with radio and we’re going to win the election.”

Meanwhile, Jahn’s campaign has about $2,000 while Berra didn’t raise enough money to require filing a report, meaning he had less than $1,000.

“Of course, I wish I had more finances,” Jahn said. “I know I’m the underfunded, underdog. I’m well aware of that but I think people are tired of the same old things from politicians.”

Jahn said simply not being a politician is refreshing to voters and gives him a chance to still win the race.

Grasso has about $4,500, but that’s by design, he said. He’s funding his own campaign, he said, and not asking for money from voters or organizations. He loaned his past three campaigns a combined $90,000 of his own money in 2010, 2018 and 2022.

“I’m not a beggar. I’ve got my own money,” Grasso said. “That’s what makes my campaign unique.”