Jessica Haire’s lead over Steuart Pittman in Anne Arundel County executive race down to 5,000 votes as ballot canvassing resumes

Mail-in ballot counting resumed Monday as the closely watched race for Anne Arundel County executive remains undecided.

After a broken ballot scanner caused delays Thursday, initial returns from 11,200 ballots showed incumbent Democrat Steuart Pittman had shrunk his deficit against Republican County Council member Jessica Haire to under 6,000 votes. On Saturday, election officials scanned an additional 1,946 ballots, which also favored Pittman.

Returns now show Haire with a lead of about 5,000 votes over Pittman, 84,323 to 79,265.

Ballot canvassing resumed Monday morning at the Anne Arundel Board of Elections headquarters in Glen Burnie. Workers are expected to count 7,000 ballots Monday, officials said. The remaining mail-in and provisional ballots will be counted throughout the week with roughly 15,000 mail-in ballots being counted Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and around 7,500 provisional ballots counted Wednesday, according to Richard Siejack, deputy director of the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections.

As of Sunday, the county had received more than 59,000 mail-in ballots, of which about 46,000 still need to be counted.