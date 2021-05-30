Annapolis, Anne Arundel partner on series of gun violence seminars

Annapolis and Anne Arundel County are cooperating on a series of online seminars this week that organizers hope will provide tools to reduce gun violence.
The Anne Arundel County Gun Violence Intervention Team will kick off the seminars Thursday to coincide with Wear Orange Day and then continue Friday, which has been designated National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
“The level of gun violence in our communities is not OK. It’s a public health crisis that we must confront,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said in a statement released by his office. “Our Gun Violence Prevention Task Force set forth our agenda, and our Gun Violence Intervention Team is moving us forward. Please join us.”
Creation of the team was one of several steps the county took last year after the release of the final report of the Gun Violence Taskforce, which was set up in the wake of the June 28, 2018 murders in the Capital Gazette newsroom. Five staff members were murdered in the shooting.
The seminars follow by less than a month one of the deadliest days of gun violence since then, the murder of a Maryland City couple and the suicide of the gunman in what police have said was a domestic dispute.
The seminars are being co-hosted by Pittman, Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and county Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman.
The seminars will focus on gun violence in the community and how partnerships can reduce violence. The opening session will feature Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association. He will talk about gun violence as a public health issue.
“Like many cities across America, Annapolis has struggled with too many guns. We not only had a horrific mass shooting in 2018, but ongoing instances of everyday gun violence,” Buckley said in a prepared statement. “I hope you’ll join us as we carry on this work toward safer communities.”
The seminar schedule includes:
Understanding Gun Violence in Our Community, 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday. In addition to Benjamin, county leadership and gun violence task force members will talk about gun violence research and Anne Arundel County’s progress and priorities for reducing gun violence locally. Register tinyurl.com/WearOrangeJune3
Turning the Curve on Gun Violence, 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday. An interactive discussion will explore how the community can “turn the curve” on violence through a conversation about safety and well-being. Register at tinyurl.com/TurnTheCurveJune3
Violence Intervention Partner Workshop, 1 to 3 p.m. Friday. The workshop will develop, track and evaluate strategies to reduce community violence. Register at tinyurl.com/WearOrangeJune4
A primary recommendation in the task report was to declare and address gun violence as a public health crisis. Gun violence hasn’t officially received that designation, but the county health department took the first step by creating an interagency Gun Violence Intervention Team in August responsible for putting the recommendations to action.