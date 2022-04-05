Green Infrastructure Master Plan passes Anne Arundel County Council; Police Accountability Board discussion continues

The Green Infrastructure Master Plan, a bill outlining environmental goals for Anne Arundel County, was unanimously approved by the County Council Monday night.

The master plan catalogs the county’s most valuable green spaces and is designed to be a tool for county personnel and residents to consider when planning development projects.

Advocates for the plan, including members of County Executive Steuart Pittman’s administration, emphasized that the plan does not prohibit anyone from building on the green spaces the county designates as valuable to conserve. It is simply a compilation of research from the county on green spaces and environmental features intended to update the 2002 Greenways Master Plan.

In the final discussion on the bill, council member Nathan Volke, a Pasadena Republican, introduced an amendment that would prohibit government agencies such as the Office of Planning and Zoning a from referencing the master plan in certain development discussions because it’s not a regulatory document.

The council, except for Volke, voted that down.

“There are many reasons why the administration agencies would need to look at the plan for where we make certain investments,” said Pete Baron, director of government relations for Pittman. “This is practically a ‘don’t say green’ amendment. What we have here is taking this and saying, ‘Planners, you do all of that work and nobody can reference it ever,’ and that’s too far.”

“We can [now] get to work preserving 30% of the land mass of Anne Arundel County and protecting it from development and keeping it green,” Pittman said at a news conference Tuesday.

The document set is available to view on the county’s website.

Police Accountability Board discussion continues

A notably smaller number of speakers testified Monday night before the County Council on the police accountability board bill than in previous weeks. The bill would set the composition and guidelines for the board, which will log and review complaints against police officers in the county. The measure, as written, has faced stiff opposition from the Anne Arundel County Coalition for Police Accountability, a group of several human rights organizations.

Coalition members have testified the bill gives law enforcement too much power over investigations of its own officers. They want the board to have investigative powers.

Speakers expressed frustration that council members have not taken into account the stories of trauma in interactions with police they’ve shared when making decisions about a police accountability board.

“You’re not listening to us,” said county resident Armani Jackson, “listening to these stories and these people crying out to you about how they feel and [how] their loved ones [are] being murdered in the street. I can see it in your face that you don’t care.”

Local Democratic lawmakers also came to testify in support of the coalition’s changes including Annapolis City Council member Rob Savidge from Ward 7 and Del. Sandy Bartlett from Laurel.

Savidge said he introduced a city resolution to convey support for the coalition’s recommendations that will be voted on at the City Council’s meeting on April 11.

“I did this because Annapolis will be under the jurisdiction of the [Police Accountability Board] and other boards, and I felt it was important for the City Council to weigh in on this,” Savidge said. “I was also spurred to action when I looked at all the member groups in this coalition. While we would all benefit from improved accountability at all levels of government, the coalition members represent the segments of our population that would be most impacted by this legislation, and improving trust with the communities these organizations represent will lead to across the board improvements in policing.”

Bartlett referenced a letter she sent to the coalition in support of its work and attempting to reconcile its needs with the guidelines of the legislation passed by the General Assembly requiring jurisdictions to create police accountability boards.

“We did our best to create the best framework for counties to use,” Bartlett said. “We, in my opinion, did not create something that was in stone. We created what we thought would be the beginning of a conversation. I know the conflict you have in trying to interpret the law as we passed it as a state body and also to stay within the confines of the county charter.”

Bartlett added that she asked the attorney general to prepare an opinion on the original General Assembly bill to help clarify the intent of the sweeping police reform bill passed in 2021.

The council also voted unanimously in favor of a bill to allow same-sex members of the county’s police and fire departments who made their pension benefits elections prior to same-sex marriage being legalized to update them so their spouses can receive full benefits.