Lothian grain elevator reopens Friday with new operators

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A grain elevator in Lothian will reopen Friday following a deal with Anne Arundel County and the state to purchase the equipment for $1.25 million from Perdue Farms in March.

The elevator, which stockpiles harvested grain from farmers, will be operated by Warfield Brothers from Howard County. The company started repairing the machinery late last month and will begin receiving corn, beans and wheat for storage this week. While Anne Arundel County initially put up the funding to buy the machine, the state is reimbursing them.

Advertisement

In January 2021 Perdue, a poultry farming company based in Salisbury, notified the county it planned to close its Lothian elevator. Former Perdue CEO Randy Day cited a large reduction in local farmland and total harvested grain acres throughout the last 20 years as reasons for closing it down.

When area farmers caught wind, they explained to local leaders the closure would be detrimental to their businesses as they would have to frequently travel far to sell and store their grain at another facility or purchase costly grain storage repositories for their own farms.

Advertisement

“Without a local elevator, growing grains just isn’t feasible,” Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said in a statement Tuesday. Pittman grew up on a South County farm. “We’ve already lost thousands of acres of our county’s farmland, and we can’t afford to lose more.”

Agriculture in the area has been steadily declining for decades. According to the Census of Agriculture, in 1945 the county had more than 121,000 acres in farms. By 1954, that was down to around 101,000 acres, and by 1959 it fell to around 81,000. In 1997, there were 34,679 acres in farming, and by 2017 that fell to around 27,000.

Part of the reduction in South County farming is due to the decline of the tobacco industry, which was historically a significant crop in the area. It spurred many local farmers to switch from harvesting tobacco to grain.

The Lothian facility stores about 17% of grain harvested in Southern Maryland and serves more than 100 farmers, Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission Director Shelby Watson-Hampton said in March. It can store up to one million bushels of grain with a rough market value of about $8.5 million annually, she added.

In 2021 Pittman persuaded Perdue to keep the facility open for another two years to afford local leaders time to find a way to save the machine. The county announced Warfield Brothers as the new operators last month.

Brothers John and Kenny Warfield buy, sell and store grain at their farm in Glenelg, Howard County and around the region. They needed the grain elevator in Lothian to remain operable for their business and the overall well-being of farming in Central Maryland. The closest grain elevator to Lothian is the brothers’ own elevator in Glenelg, said John Warfield. It only has about half the storage capacity, he said, and is around 50 miles away from Lothian. Over the course of a season, a farmer might have to make that trip around 1,000 times to store and sell all their grain, he added.

Maryland Policy & Politics Weekly Keep up to date with Maryland politics, elections and important decisions made by federal, state and local government officials. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“It wears out your trucks and tires,” he said, adding that most farmers that operate close to Lothian “don’t have the trucking capacity because they’ve always had that elevator there.”

The brothers hired a few people to staff the Lothian elevator during harvesting season who they will teach to operate it. They intend to help out often, particularly when maintenance is needed at the top of the roughly 150-foot facility.

Advertisement

The brothers have seen firsthand in Howard County what happens when farmers don’t have the tools they need to succeed — the land gets developed.

“I figured they were either going to plant houses or corn and I’d rather see corn,” John Warfield said. “They planted houses in this area.”

Next for the Lothian area might be other farming resourcing like a commercial compost facility and possibly an artisanal mill, according to the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission.

A mill could really change the game for farmers in the area, allowing them to carry out more of the supply chain processes of their products close to home.

“A mill like this would engage the entire extended agricultural community, from farmers growing premium wheat (and getting a premium price for it), to the elevator operators, to the millers, to the food service professionals in kitchens around the state, to marketers, sales and delivery,” Craig Sewell, Infrastructure Project Manager at SMADC, said in a statement in March.