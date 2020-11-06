Anne Arundel Republicans call on election observer volunteers to visit battleground states in support of President Trump

The president has earned 214 electoral college votes and is currently losing to Democratic candidate Joe Biden in four key battleground states, although thousands of votes have yet to be counted, according to the Associated Press. Biden, who has 264 electoral college votes, is ahead in Pennsylvania by more than 13,000 votes, according to the Associated Press. The president mathematically cannot win the election without Pennsylvania based on the current spread of electoral votes. The Associated Press does not decide the president, they merely project the winner based on results and pending canvassing.