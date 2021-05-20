Annapolis council Ward 2 candidate calls for non-partisan city elections

A candidate for the Annapolis City Council is calling on the city to do away with its current election system in favor of one that makes it easier for third-party candidates to appear on the ballot.
Scott Gibson, who is running for the Ward 2 seat in the 2021 Republican primary, submitted testimony to the Charter Review Commission Monday calling for the city to adopt “non-partisan elections” that abolish primaries and allow members of third parties, such as Libertarians, Green Party and others, to appear on the ballot alongside Democratic and Republican candidates.
Currently, the city only permits candidates of political parties that comprise at least 10% of registered voters in the city to participate in primaries. Members of third parties recognized by the Maryland Board of Elections have to be nominated for the general election by petition. Mayoral or aldermanic candidates must collect 500 and 100 signatures, respectively, to appear on a ballot, according to City Code.
Under Gibson’s proposal, the city would hold a single general election with all candidates on the ballot.
“Nearly one-third of Annapolitans are neither a Democrat nor a Republican, and our partisan election system puts them at a distinct disadvantage,” Gibson wrote in his testimony. “Partisan elections are excluding some of our neighbors from important decisions. It is time for them to be replaced with an election system that invites more voices into our elections.”
Gibson is seeking to replace Alderman Fred Paone, the council’s lone Republican, who announced last month he would not be seeking a fifth term in office.
Karma O’Neill has also announced she plans to run for the seat in the September Democratic primary.
O’Neill said the proposal “warrants discussion and deeper review,” but it wasn’t simple as Gibson described it.
“As with any proposal, the devil is in the details,” she wrote in an email. “We also need to review the statistics. For instance, if you have five people running, having a non-partisan election could allow someone to win with as little as 21% of the votes representing the city or ward.”
Currently, Gibson and O’Neill are the only candidates to announce a run in the ward. All they had to do to appear on the city’s primary election ballot was to pay a $60 fee and fill out a form.
Third-party candidates should be able to do the same thing, Gibson said.
“The playing field is not even, and if we want inclusive elections, if we want equity of ideas, we’ve got to level the playing field,” Gibson said.
If he wins his party’s primary on Sept. 21 and the general election on Nov. 2, Gibson said a top legislative priority would be the introduction of a bill to establish non-partisan elections in the next city elections in 2025. O’Neill agreed that the council should consider the proposal during the next term.
Ward 7 Alderman Rob Savidge, who spent more than a decade in the Green Party before becoming a Democrat, said he was open to making changes to city elections and said it could help boost third-party involvement.
Savidge cautioned that non-partisan elections alone could still cause problems and suggested combining that system with ranked-choice voting by which voters rank their preferred candidates rather than choosing just one candidate from the field. Savidge is running for reelection and does not yet have an opponent in the race.
Third-party organizations are also supportive of a non-partisan election system coupled with ranked-choice voting, which if implemented would “lower the barrier to entry,” said Eric Blitz, chair of the Maryland Libertarian Party.
But Blitz agreed with O’Neill that what the system would look like would make a significant difference in its effectiveness, he said, such as making sure filing fees and petitioning requirements — if there are any — are reasonable and equitable.
The Charter Review Commission is a group of city residents appointed by the City Council who convene following a census year to discuss changes to the City Charter, the founding document that establishes its powers. Prior commissions dating back to the mid-1990s have suggested switching to a non-partisan election system, though the idea has never gained traction among the heavily Democratic City Council.
In 2011, the commission wrote in its report to the council that abolishing primaries “would open the election process to more Annapolis residents than does our current system, and would be much more equitable, with the potential of attracting a greater number of well-qualified candidates.”
That report notes that Annapolis is one of just three Maryland cities, including Frederick and Baltimore, that still have partisan election systems.