Glen Burnie revitalization efforts are underway. Residents say it’s about time.

On a sunny weekend in spring Glen Burnie residents may stroll down to the town center for a treat at Irina’s Crepes Cafe or browse the unique offerings at Twilite Zone Comics, but they probably won’t stay long. Residents say the area has a dated look, is inconvenient to reach by foot or bike and that the town center doesn’t offer much to do, to look at or even many places to sit.
But the Anne Arundel County planning office and some devoted county residents are working to change that.
Last month the county released the Glen Burnie Town Center Revitalization Plan, a program developed by consultants and the Glen Burnie Revitalization Implementation Task Force. They have been working together since November 2019 to devise a strategy to revitalize the town center and surrounding area in the most cost-effective and efficient way possible.
Beth Nowell, chair of the Glen Burnie Revitalization Implementation Task Force, said it’s rewarding to see the plan come together after working on it for so long.
“The residential and business community cannot silo. If one community is healthy the other can be; this is a win-win,” said Nowell, who is also the CEO of the North Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce. “I’m proud of what we’ve done this past year and look forward to moving forward.”
Though the official plan, funded by a $200,000 Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development grant, was only released last month, several of the sub-projects are already underway, including a litter cleanup campaign, replacing old streetlights and beautifying the area.
The region’s representative on the County Council, Allison Pickard, said she is most excited about a project to redevelop a parcel at 7409 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., a few blocks from the town center’s plaza. The county has issued a request for proposals for more than a dozen acres at the site. It wants developers to pitch their ideas for how to develop the portion of the space that is occupied by government buildings and a salvage yard.
“I’m super excited,” said Pickard, a Millersville Democrat. “Because it’s county-owned property it can be a catalyst for the rest of this; the rest is up to the private sector with a nudge from the county.”
In the town center, Pickard said things are starting to come together with streetlights set to be replaced this fall, upgrades at Rotary Park and Glen Square Housing being renovated.
Anne Arundel Community College is getting involved as well. In its capital budget request to the county for fiscal year 2023, the college is asking for $750,000 to renovate its Glen Burnie campus. A project also is being planned to commission the college’s public art students to create pieces for the town center. The plan includes potential opportunities for using the campus’ culinary program to create more dining offerings or activities like cooking classes for residents.
“I’m super excited seeing the college getting engaged,” Pickard said. “They have the people there to make the park come alive, the pizza place come alive.”
Larger plans for Glen Burnie include offering more walking and parking options for residents to allow them to access the area more easily, and attracting more businesses to the center. The plan is expected to come together over approximately 10 years and the cost is yet to be determined.
Nichole Davenport, a new homeowner in Glen Burnie and mom of three, said she is eager to see the revitalization take shape.
“I do think it needs some updates. One of the things I felt Glen Burnie lacked was some kind of town center. Then I learned that they had a town center so I went to check it out and realized I’d been there before,” Davenport said. “But it didn’t feel like a place a community would want to gather.”
Having a community spot is important for Davenport, she said. Because of her husband’s military career, the family has moved close to a dozen times, she estimates, and she relies on neighborhood centers to get to know new communities.
Luis Lucchini, a father of three and three-year resident of Glen Burnie, agreed that the town center has a long way to go to reach its potential.
“It’s sad. It’s difficult for anyone to take someone down there and be excited about it. Besides the plaza with a couple of restaurants and the ice rink, everything around it is a little scary, to be honest,” Lucchini said.
Some of the items residents are most excited about are simple beautification projects like adding more greenery, lighting and outdoor seating.
“I saw in the plan they proposed flowers, benches, garbage cans, fresh paint, art,” Davenport said. “I think any storefront would benefit from having a nice and welcoming coat of fresh paint, looking like they’re in service.”
Davenport and Lucchini said there are very few places they can take their kids in the area.
“Now, we’re going other places. We’re traveling farther,” Davenport said, adding that when they have a birthday in the family or want to spend an evening out together, they tend to go to Annapolis. “We really enjoy downtown Annapolis but it’s sad we have to travel that far.”
Lucchini could only think of one store in the town center that is prospering.
“There’s a fantastic comic book shop that’s still hanging on, that’s thriving over there, but it’s just that. There’s not much more,” he said.
Twilite Zone Comics has managed to stay in business in the town center for more than 30 years, but even the store’s owner, Bumper Moyer, is eager to see some changes.
“I think putting resources there makes total sense. It would revitalize all of North Anne Arundel County if we did it right,” Moyer said.
Since he’s in such a niche market, he doesn’t know if the planned renovations would help his business much. But, he said, he would certainly enjoy coming to work in a nicer community with more offerings.
“Anything that would make the place more safe and lively would benefit the whole community,” Moyer said. “As a business owner and a property owner in that area, I’m 100% behind it.”
Moyer sees endless potential for the area. It might even become a “bedroom community” of Washington, D.C., he said.
One aspect of the plan that’s exciting residents is infrastructure projects designed to make the area more accessible, including more street parking and eliminating right-turn lanes on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and Crain Highway to make it safer for pedestrians to cross.
“The thing that interested me most was the roads,” Davenport said. “A lot of times I want to go over there but I miss a turn and it’s just too difficult to get there or park.”
But Lucchini said he wished the plan had focused a little more on creating more walking paths and bike paths.
“We don’t have any new bike lanes being added to Crain Highway, which would help with traffic calming,” he said. “Ritchie Highway kind of divides the Glen Burnie Town Center into almost a third, so it separates a third of its population away from the town center — adding something like a bike lane could help connect those people back to the town center.”
All in all, Lucchini, who has created two YouTube videos discussing the pros and cons on the plan under the moniker Burnieful, is pleased to see the plan taking shape and is eager to see what changes the town center undergoes next.
“I can see how it can become a really positive thing for the community,” he said.