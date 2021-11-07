Final Annapolis ballot canvass could give Mayor Gavin Buckley rare, historic re-election

The July 1945 article about McCready told of similar big plans for a second term. He promised to expand the Naval Academy which would ring in the school’s 100th anniversary that October. He pledged to extend the borders of the “hemmed-in” city by annexing the metropolitan area, though that wouldn’t happen until 1950. A celebration of the 300th anniversary of the city’s founding would follow during the spring of McCready’s final year in office. He also promised to develop Truxtun Park as a recreation center for the city and to make “a recreation park on the property at the foot of Dock Street,” which McCready’s administration had purchased during his first term.