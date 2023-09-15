New owners of historic Galesville general store hope renovation will bring ‘a little heart and soul’ back to community

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Jim Chandler, president of Galesville Community Properties speaks about the project in front of the store. A Galesville general store that used to service the area's watermen and other residents under the name Kolb’s Store was bought last year by a group of community members who intend to bring business back to the storefront. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

An Anne Arundel County community with a thriving local watermen’s trade and small-town atmosphere for much of the 20th century is getting creative to maintain and reinvigorate its character.

Since its founding as a haven for early Quakers in 1652, Galesville was a port of entry for trade along the western edge of the West River that feeds into the Chesapeake Bay, according to the Galesville Historical Society. For decades, the town was filled with small local stores selling watermen’s wares and everyday goods for sailors, anglers and oyster farmers who lived in and around town.

That commerce began to suffer with the popularization of big box stores in nearby cities like Annapolis and newfound accessibility of cars following World War II. With the overharvesting of oysters, the watermen’s economy also dried up around between the 1950s and 1990s.

One of the staple general stores of Galesville was located at 1000 Galesville Road, also known as Main Street, and was a mainstay on the block from around the time of the Civil War until about 15 years ago. Around the 1920s, it became Kolb’s Store, when the Kolb family started doing business there. The structure almost could be mistaken for a house, with its shutter-lined windows on the sides and a wide welcoming front porch supported by white pillars. Residents played checkers, caught up on the local news and purchased sundries there, from shoelaces to stovepipes and coal. Watermen could buy items on credit until their oysters came in and they could pay the bill off.

The storefront at 1000 Galesville Road in the 1940's. A community nonprofit purchased the property last year with a plan to renovate and bring business back to the site that last saw commerce in 2007. (Courtesy Photo)

After undergoing various name and ownership changes the general store went out of business in 2007 and has been vacant for about eight years. The once vibrant site in commerce and color is now a ghost of itself, silence replacing the lively buzz that used to characterize the porch. A brick colored-roof is fading and streaks of white paint are yellowing.

Galesville Community Properties, Inc., a nonprofit composed of residents, is working to bring business back to the Main Street storefront with some much-needed repairs, updating utilities and adding a kitchen to turn it into a functioning store and eatery again with outdoor seating.

“It will be the watering hole of the community again. Every community needs a little heart and soul, and that’s what this is,” said Jim Chandler, president of Galesville Community Properties, Inc., adding he envisions a future where the space is somewhere “you can go down and get an egg sandwich or sit down and play checkers or visit with your neighbors without the waitress coming by saying, ‘Do you want your check now?’”

The project has been in the making for about three years, Chandler said. His nonprofit bought the property from the owners, Robert and Gene Dixon and other family members, in July of last year for $785,000, which they received as loans from residents, according to land records.

Galesville Community Properties is now seeking approval from the Anne Arundel County Council to reclassify the half-acre it sits on in the zoning code to allow the nonprofit to renovate. The bill would change the property from a limited development area to an intensely developed area, which outlines and expands what kind of growth can take place at the site. It also enabled the parcel to be subdivided, a key part of the nonprofit’s plan to finance the project. The council likely will vote on it Monday night.

The Dixon family, descendants of the Kolb family, declined to comment for this story.

Dorothy Whitman, whose husband John and brother-in-law Bill, operated a general store at the location from the late 1970s to late 1990s said the neighborhood has been sorely missing a hangout spot to enliven the corner of Main Street and East Benning Road.

“I think the whole community is excited for it,” said Dorothy Whitman, who has lived in Galesville since the 1980s. “It was a great asset to the community, and it will be again.”

Galesville Community Properties plans separate off and sell a residential property behind the store to pay back the lenders.

To finance renovations it is hoping to raise $600,000 from the community, Chandler said. The nonprofit has already raised more than $400,000.

“We don’t want to be just a community of houses,” Chandler said. “We don’t want to be St. Michaels, but we would like to be a destination again where people would come down and have breakfast and walk around the town, that sort of thing.”

Monday’s vote will be a critical step toward allowing the nonprofit to carry out its vision. It anticipates the store, which will be leased out to tenets from the nonprofit, will be open for business in about a year.