Anne Arundel County Council, General Assembly incumbents hold edge in cash on hand before Election Day

With a week until Election Day and residents already voting early, Anne Arundel County Council and General Assembly incumbents largely have outpaced their opponents in fundraising, campaign finance reports show.

Republican County Council member Nathan Volke, of Pasadena, has consistently led all council candidates in donations. Volke, who represents District 3, currently has about $139,000 on hand, according to the campaign report, which covers fundraising and spending from Aug. 23 to Oct. 24. Volke hasn’t needed to spend much as he hasn’t had a challenger in the primary or general election until Democrat Michael Gendel entered the race as a write-in candidate in mid-August. Volke spent about $58,000 of his contributions over the past two months. Gendel filed a report indicating he has not raised or spent more than $1,000.

Amanda Fiedler, an incumbent County Council member from Arnold, has the second-highest amount of cash with about $73,000, according to her report. The District 5 Republican spent almost as much, around $66,000, as she seeks a second term against Democrat Carl Neimeyer. Neimeyer reported $24,000 on hand and spent around $7,000 in September and October.

Over the past two months, Democratic incumbent council member Allison Pickard, of Glen Burnie, spent the most money among council candidates. The District 2 representative spent more than $105,000 in September and October, leaving her with around $11,000. Her two opponents, Republican Noel Smith and Libertarian David Sgambellone, reported available cash totals of $30,000 and $14, respectively, according to their reports.

In District 6, incumbent council member Lisa Rodvien, an Annapolis Democrat, has around $29,000 on hand while her opponent, former Annapolis Mayor Mike Pantelides, a Republican, has around $30,000. Pantelides, however, spent more than $60,000 in the past two months while Rodvien spent half that.

In the race for county executive, incumbent Steuart Pittman, a Democrat, has outspent his Republican opponent Jessica Haire, $777,000 to $516,000, over the past two months, reports show. Haire, who represents District 7 on the County Council, however, has outspent Pittman by about $600,000 since January. Haire and Pittman have similar amounts of cash on hand. Pittman reported about $265,000 and Haire reported $227,000.

In the Maryland legislative races, the largest war chest belongs to Annapolis state Sen. Sarah Elfreth, a Democrat who represents District 30. She has around $307,000 on hand and has spent about $129,000 to defeat her Republican opponent Stacie MacDonald, who has spent around $101,000 in the past two months and reported $8,000 unspent.

Like Elfreth, the other senate incumbents, state Sen. Pam Beidle from District 32 and Sen. Bryan Simonaire from District 31 are dwarfing their opponent’s available cash totals. It’s also true for Del. Sid Saab, who is running for former state Sen. Ed Reilly’s seat in District 33. Saab has more than $100,000 more than his Democratic opponent Dawn Gile.

In the House of Delegates races, Del. Mike Rogers reported the most cash on hand at the moment with more than $216,000, more than the totals of each Senate incumbent besides Elfreth. Rogers spent around $11,000 in September and October. The Republicans running against Rogers in District 32 are Michael Jette, Monica Smearman and Michele Speakman. Jette reported a $5 cash balance while Smearman and Speakman did not have October expense reports uploaded in the Board of Elections database as of Tuesday.

In only one legislature race does a challenger have more cash on hand than an incumbent. In District 31, Milad Pooran has around $17,000. He’s only spent around $25 in the past two months. His fellow Democratic running for the same district, Kevin Burke, has a smaller cash total of about $500. Two of the incumbent Republican opponents have more, Del. Brian Chisholm with about $21,000 and Del. Nic Kipke with about $144,000. Del. Rachel Munoz lags behind Pooran with only around $4,000 on hand.

The race for District 33C has the candidates neck and neck in cash balance, with both incumbent Democrat Del. Heather Bagnall and Republican challenger Kerry Gillespie reporting around $17,000. Bagnall has spent more money in the past two months than any of the delegate candidates at around $89,000.