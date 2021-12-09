Anne Arundel and Howard counties partner with Fort Meade to expand workforce services for military families

Fort George G. Meade, Anne Arundel County and Howard County codified a partnership Tuesday to expand workforce services for transitioning service members, active-duty spouses and veterans affiliated with the fort.
The agreement will enable the Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corp. and the Howard County Office of Workforce Development to provide career coaching at the fort, skills training, credentialing/certification, networking opportunities, resume review and interview preparation. The agencies will also work with the fort, which is situated in west county near the border with Howard, to fill federal civilian positions.
The goal is to help combat challenges military families face in finding fulfilling employment while moving to different states and countries. It is also aimed at helping support the community after the state’s funding for the Anne Arundel Workforce Development’s Military Corps Career Connect program ended over a year ago, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said.
Fulfilling employment can be particularly hard to achieve for military spouses, 22% of whom are unemployed and many more of whom are working in positions they are overqualified for, Fort Meade Garrison Commander Col. Christopher Nyland said.
Workforce personnel located on the base as a part of the agreement will help these spouses navigate moving their career into a new state or country and complete the necessary certifications and transfer of licenses and documents that come along with practicing their work in a new place.
“Nearly 40% of military families have said they have considered leaving active-duty service because of the challenges with spouse employment,” Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said. “Maintaining employment and advancing in a career while relocating every few years is a significant hardship and is extremely difficult to overcome.”
Nyland said this problem doesn’t just affect the spouses but the whole family, including the active-duty military member.
“This directly affects Army family resiliency and combat readiness,” Nyland said. “These issues are usually due to a lack of job search experience, exact match with nonmilitary job requirements and certification in their truncated work history from moving around so much.”
The partnership will also help staff the fort, particularly some roles historically difficult to fill.
“It’s going to help the fort find skilled workers to fill our vacancies — everything from child care workers to gate guards to engineers. Those are some of the most difficult positions to fill on the fort, but they’re absolutely vital to ensuring that the 62,000 employees here, at the state of Maryland’s largest employer, can accomplish their critical national security missions that they do day-to-day,” Nyland said.
Pittman foresees it being a welcome partnership for local business owners who struggle to fill roles, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When Calvin and I talk to businesses, we’re told all the time when we ask what we can do, they say, ‘Help connect us to good workers, help us find good employees,’ and there are no better employees than the ones who have been in the military and spouses of military,” Pittman said.