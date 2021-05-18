Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, to hear about COVID-19 business challenges in Annapolis

Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, is scheduled to visit Annapolis this morning, taking part in a discussion with business owners about the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Emhoff was to join business owners at the Annapolis Maritime Museum to discuss the commitment by President Joe Biden’s administration to supporting small businesses. He also will tour the museum, which received aid from the Paycheck Protection Program.
Among those scheduled to be joined Emhoff were Mayor Gavin Buckley, U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes and Small Business Administration Administrator Isabel Guzman.
Emhoff, the nation’s first second gentleman, has been traveling the country as an ambassador for the Biden administration, encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, raising awareness about various pandemic relief packages and drumming up support for the Bident jobs plan, an ambitious $2 trillion proposal.
It would invest in infrastructure such roads, bridges and broadband while also making massive commitments to electric vehicles, making childcare more affordable and keeping aging seniors in their homes and out of skilled nursing facilities.
During a visit to Allentown, Pennsylvania, this month, he visited a business center, an ice cream store and other businesses that were a recipient of PPP money.
An attorney and a visiting professor at Georgetown University Law Center, Emhoff made history as the country’s first second gentleman alongside his wife, Harris, the country’s first female vice president, as well as the first Black and Asian-American person to hold the office.
Harris will be in Annapolis next week to address graduating midshipman at Naval Academy commissioning. She is likely the first woman to give the commencement address, as speakers usually rotate through the president, vice president and secretary of defense, and a woman has never previously held any of those positions.
Annapolis, as a state capital and home of the Naval Academy, has hosted numerous first and second spouses over the years.
Former Second Lady Karen Pence visited the Naval Academy in late 2019 for her daughter’s wedding alongside her husband, former Vice President Mike Pence. Former President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter visited the Naval Academy in 2016 for a fundraiser and before in 2010 to build Habitat for Humanity homes on Clay Street.
In 2010, former First Lady Michelle Obama visited the Naval Academy and toured the State House for a summer visit. She was back in 2013 for a bill signing and in 2014 to take in a show by jazz singer Rachelle Ferrell at Rams Head On Stage.
And in 2008, former Second Lady Lynne Cheney, wife to Vice President Dick Cheney, visited the city for a reception honoring Greg Harlin, a local artist who illustrated her book.
