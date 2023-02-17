Anne Arundel County honors 14 Black leaders at fifth annual ‘Few of the Many’ Awards

The Honorable Erica Griswold, center, is presented a Sojourner Truth Award from County Council Chair Pete Smith, left, and County Executive Steuart Pittman during the Few of the Many Awards, hosted by the county executive's office in partnership with the Caucus of African American Leaders on Thursday, February 16, 2023. The event, held at the Blue Heron Center at Quiet Waters Park, recognizes African American residents in Anne Arundel County who have made lasting contributions to their communities. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

Anne Arundel County honored 14 local Black leaders at its fifth annual ‘Few of the Many’ awards at Quiet Waters Park Thursday night.

Seven women and seven men were honored for the two awards presented. The Sojourner Truth Award went to the seven women: Nelsa Brown, Shelyia Brown, Phyllis Currie Spencer, Erica Griswold, Arlene Jackson, Roslyn D. Johnson-Jones and Priscilla Monroe. The Congressman Elijah Cummings Award went to the seven men: Rickey Nelson Jones, C. Pierre Parker, Eugene Peterson, Keanuú Smith-Brown, Demontae L. Reid, Everett Sesker and Shaem C. P. Spencer.

The 14 represented work in the legal field, law enforcement, social justice activism, housing and art.

The evening’s emcee, Carl Snowden, convener of the county’s Caucus of African American leaders, began the event by noting progress made in civil rights over the past 25 years. As Snowden wrote in The Capital earlier this week, The Ku Klux Klan came to Annapolis in February of 1998 to protest Black History Month. A quarter of a century later, Annapolis is now home to the state’s first Black governor, Wes Moore.

“Tonight we come to honor men and women who, in the spirit of Sojourner Truth, who in the spirit Congressman Elijah Cummings, keep hope alive,” Snowden said.

He attributes some of that progress to the 14 honorees and the work they are doing locally.

Nelsa Brown was honored first for her work with children and low-income people. She’s a historian and chairperson for the Ralph J. Bunche Grant Committee and chairs the Ralph J. Bunche Food Pantry, among other roles.

Shelyia Brown organized a Black Lives Matter protest in Pasadena in the summer of 2020 following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Phyllis Currie Spencer was honored for her work in Baltimore County’s Office of Housing where she manages project-based voucher eligibility and housing mobility counseling.

Following her recent election to Register of Wills, Erica Griswold was honored. She is the first Black person to hold the position in its 246-year history.

“It was exhilarating,” Griswold said. “Being the first, as we know, is so powerful.”

Griswold said she looks forward to including people of color in the conversation about estates and wills who she feels have been overlooked and left out to flounder in confusing paperwork when they lose a loved one.

Arlene Jackson was recognized for her work in honoring other notable Black residents. She has been a member of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee for the last 17 years. She chairs the Fannie Lou Hamer Awards Banquet and serves as Event Coordinator for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Awards Dinner.

The next honoree was Roslyn D. Johnson-Jones, who was recognized for her work in administrative services for the state comptroller’s office. She also worked at the Lighthouse Shelter in Annapolis for about 10 years.

The last Sojourner Truth Award went to Priscilla Monroe who works at Kingdom Child Kare, authored two books and is a life coach and wellness and health coach. She was also recently elected to the Anne Arundel Democratic Central Committee and helped to implement the newly created Emmett Till Alert System, which was designed to alert Black leaders of racist or hate crime incidents.

Monroe was introduced by Bishop Antonio Palmer and Barbara Palmer of Kingdom Celebration Center.

“She’s a giver. She volunteers her time everywhere. No matter where you look, Priscilla is going to be there. If somebody is running for office, Priscilla will take her time off and go help you. She’ll be knocking on doors. If there was something going on in the church, she would drop everything she was doing and come and support us,” said Barbara Palmer. “That’s just the heart that Priscilla has.”

The first honoree for the Congressman Elijah Cummings Award was the Rev. Rickey Nelson Jones who was unanimously elected president of the NAACP of Anne Arundel County in November.

C. Pierre Parker was honored next for his work as a personal trainer, massage therapist, photographer, musician, songwriter, motivational speaker and author.

“Through struggles, triumph and traumas of life, he has always found a way to give back,” said Tiyana Parker of her father. “He always looks for an opportunity to help people focus inward so that they can be the best versions of themselves to get out and face the world. Dad, I am proud of you.”

Chair of the Anne Arundel County Human Relations Commission Eugene Peterson was honored next. Peterson previously served on the Anne Arundel County Board of Education, during which time he helped develop workforce diversity and minority and small business enterprise policies.

Keanuú Smith-Brown was recognized for his work as chair of the Annapolis Board of Supervisors of Elections and vice president of Superior Future, Incorporated, a local nonprofit.

Next, Demontae L. Reid was awarded for his contributions as club director and youth development professional at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County at Freetown Village.

Recently elected Anne Arundel County Sheriff Everett Sesker was honored next. He’s the county’s first Black sheriff. He previously served on the Prince George’s County Police Department and as executive director of the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission.

“I was so excited when Everett was elected for many, many reasons, “ said Anne Arundel County Chief of Police Amal Awad, who has known Sesker for years. “I know this man. I know his heart. I know his passion. ... I just want you all to be assured that you elected the right person.”

Sesker said he was moved to be honored as he steps into the new role.

“It just motivates me to continue the path I’m on, to try to make a difference, which I’m doing here at the Office of the Sheriff,” Sesker said. “I love a challenge. Anybody who knows who I am, they know that I thrive when there’s a challenge and I like to rise to the occasion.”

District Court Judge Shaem C. P. Spencer was also honored. Spencer founded and currently presides over Truancy Court in Anne Arundel County. He also previously served as Annapolis city attorney.

The county doesn’t simply honor these residents to thank them for the work they’re doing, said Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, but also to encourage them to keep going.

“We recognize people who are leaders and people who are emerging leaders as well ... to give them the confidence to grow,” Pittman said.