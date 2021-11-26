Business, military affairs professional James Estepp running for Anne Arundel County Council District 4 seat

“I personally will assist in giving our teachers, administrators and support staff all the tools they need to help our students achieve,” said Estepp, a father of five. “It means a great deal to me and I have a huge stake in it personally, as well as for the community. The long-term success of the system needs to take place where we look at everything in the county. We can’t decide that someone’s ZIP code makes them more special than someone else or their family situation.”