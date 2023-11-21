Anne Arundel County Council expands eligibility for affordable housing bill

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Affordable housing in new developments would be available to anyone who meets the income requirements, regardless of where they live or work, under a housing bill amendment approved by the Anne Arundel County Council Monday night.

The bill, which is still being considered, would require that 15% of units in new development be set aside for renters and homebuyers who can meet certain annual income requirements. The eligibility threshold would be $62,000 or less for renters and $83,000 or less for owners.

A provision in the original bill required those who apply for the affordable units to be residents of Anne Arundel for at least a year or work for the county, the Board of Education or the city of Annapolis.

Nurses, librarians and social workers testified at the council’s Nov. 6 meeting that they were not county employees, but considered themselves essential workers for whom the bill was designed. They requested that county employees not receive preferential treatment. County Executive Steuart Pittman’s team, which drafted the bill, said they noted the oversight as soon as the bill became public, and supported the change.

“I heard you all,” said Julie Hummer, a Laurel Democrat, who sponsored the amendment. “If we want people to come live here but we’re going to say, ‘You have to come and pay the higher rent that you can’t afford to live here for 12 months before you could possibly qualify for this,’ that’s not really attracting people.”

Chester Spriggs, a bus driver and Lothian resident, explained what happens when residents must shoulder the burden of living in the county while waiting for the government to take action on the affordability issue.

“I have a home, but the thing about it is I had to take out a substantial mortgage to upkeep the home and every year it gets harder and harder to maintain,” said Spriggs, a fifth-generation county resident who is the father of two nonverbally autistic children and whose wife is a stay-at-home mom. “Some of us, we had to make sacrifices in order to stay here and we just want to make sure that our sacrifices are not in vain.”

While the four-member Democratic majority voted for the amendment, the three Republicans all voted against it, saying it fails to address the housing needs of current Anne Arundel residents.

“Someone could live outside of the county, work outside of the county, qualify by income level, get approved, move in and continue to work outside of the county?” Amanda Fiedler, an Arnold Republican, asked Hummer, the sponsor, before voting against the amendment. She was joined by Republicans Nathan Volke, of Pasadena, and Shannon Leadbetter, of Crofton.

The legislation underwent other changes including the addition of language ensuring the affordable units are held to roughly the same design and construction standards as the market rate units, and a provision relaxing certain land use regulations to help developers take advantage of building incentives offered by the bill.

The design standard amendment, which passed unanimously, won’t require the affordable and market rate units to be identical, but relatively similar in appearance and reliability, said its sponsor, Lisa Rodvien, an Annapolis Democrat.

“A market rate unit that had marble countertops in the kitchen, for example — we wouldn’t necessarily expect the [moderately priced units] to also have marble or whatever luxury features, but something at least visually similar, something of similar durability,” Rodvien said.

In order to enforce the bill, Arundel Community Development Services would dispatch inspectors periodically throughout the design and construction process to ensure the affordable units are of a comparable quality to the market rate ones, said Erin Karpewicz, CEO of the quasi-governmental nonprofit that works on projects to combat housing instability.

“Everything is going to be up to building code and up to standards,” Karpewicz said. “It’s not going to be subpar” for the moderately priced dwelling units.

At the Nov. 6 meeting, council member Allison Pickard, a Glen Burnie Democrat, raised concerns about incentives baked into the legislation aimed at easing the financial burden on developers. The bill allows developers to increase the density of their properties by 15% over the permitted limit to offset the 15% of units that must be affordable, but she questioned how achievable that was given the existing zoning code.

Pickard and Hummer then drafted an amendment aimed at creating an easier pathway for developers to build 15% over the permitted density limit. It allows developers to adjust lot lines, setbacks, lot coverage or building height, explained Peter Baron, Pittman’s chief strategy officer. Democrats voted for the amendment, while the Republicans opposed it.

“We don’t even typically reach, on average, your maximum allowable density, so we have to start tackling those barriers in the code,” Pickard said. “This just goes a little way. I’m still concerned about the opportunity to reach that bonus density, which we’ve seen to be necessary to make these projects pencil out.”

The bill will be heard, and likely amended again, Dec. 4.