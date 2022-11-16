Annapolis state Sen. Sarah Elfreth declares victory; Dawn Gile overtakes Sid Saab in District 33 delegate race

Annapolis state Sen. Sarah Elfreth declared victory in her reelection bid Tuesday and District 33 candidate Dawn Gile took the lead in her delegate race as Democrats continued to pull ahead, according to mail-in ballot returns from the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections.

Elfreth, who is seeking a second term to represent District 30, has maintained a lead over her challenger, Republican Stacie MacDonald, since mail-in ballot canvassing began Thursday. She leads by 5,000 votes.

Advertisement

“While we will not know the exact margin of our victory for a bit longer, I am elated that due to the hard work of our volunteers — and as a result of our common sense, solutions-driven message — our campaign won with the highest margin in this seat in at least 20 years,” Elfreth said in a statement. “I want to thank Stacie MacDonald for running a campaign true to her beliefs, and wish her well.”

A few hours after Elfreth declared victory, Republican County Council member Jessica Haire conceded to incumbent Democrat Steuart Pittman late Tuesday in the Anne Arundel County executive race, bringing to a close one of the most closely watched local elections. Two County Council candidates, Julie Hummer, a Democrat, and Nathan Volke, a Republican, declared victory in their respective races for District 4 and District 3.

Advertisement

Thank you, District 30! It’s been the privilege of my life to represent you in the Maryland Senate - and I’m thrilled & humbled to have been elected to a second term! #MDPolitics #Election2022 pic.twitter.com/v8d9CpEgF4 — Senator Sarah Elfreth (@SenatorSarah) November 16, 2022

In District 33, the only Senate race with no incumbent, Gile, an attorney from Severna Park, overtook her opponent, Republican Del. Sid Saab, returns showed. Gile now leads by about 1,000 votes.

If Gile wins her seat the only remaining Anne Arundel Republican in the state Senate will be Sen. Bryan Simonaire, of Pasadena. He will also be the only man of the four senators. Besides Elfreth and Gile, the other Anne Arundel senator on pace to reclaim her seat is state Sen. Pamela Beidle, a Democrat from Linthicum.

In Districts 12 and 21, which both include parts of Anne Arundel County, incumbent Democrats Sen. Clarence Lam and Sen. Jim Rosapepe, respectively, are on track to reclaim their seats. District 12 covers Howard County and Anne Arundel while District 21 includes parts of Prince George’s and Anne Arundel.

[ Jessica Haire concedes to Steuart Pittman in Anne Arundel County executive race ]

All the House of Delegates races showed incumbents maintaining their leads aside from Del. Heather Bagnall, an incumbent Democrat locked in a tight race with Republican Kerry Gillespie. Bagnall trails by 110 votes as of Tuesday night.

In the down-ballot races, Democratic incumbent Scott Poyer now leads Republican Terry Gilleland by about 400 votes in the race for Clerk of the Circuit Court.

About 7,500 provisional ballots are scheduled to be counted Wednesday while 15,000 mail-ins each will be counted Thursday and Friday. The state deadline to certify the election is Friday.