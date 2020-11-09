More than 50,000 votes remain to be counted in Anne Arundel, election certification is Friday

Anne Arundel County elections officials said there are about 50,000 outstanding ballots to be counted as of Monday afternoon, including about 40,000 mail-in ballots and 10,000 provisional ballots.
Election workers are moving through the mail-in ballots first, then will canvass the provisional ballots on Thursday. Election results are due to be certified to the State Board of Elections by Friday. Deputy Election Director David Garreis said they are on track to meet the deadline, though there is no penalty if they don’t.
As they canvass the final ballots, Garreis said they are also doing post-election audits and ensuring all their processes function correctly.
As the counting wraps up, several races remain undetermined.
Three competitive school board races are up in the air, leaving six candidates waiting throughout the count. As of Monday evening, preliminary results showed in District 2, Robert A. Silkworth is leading Raleigh Turnage, Jr., by about 3,600 votes; in District 3, Corine Frank is leading Ken Baughman by about 2,000 votes; in District 6, Joanna Bache Tobin is leading India Ochs by about 3,100 votes.
Several of the ballot questions are certain to pass, and the others are very likely to pass, too.
Question A, which asks voters to approve expanded permission for the county auditor, had 85% of the vote as of Monday evening. This measure will pass.
Questions B, which would grant the Anne Arundel County Council more authority over executive appointments, had 73% of the vote as of Monday evening.This measure will pass.
Question C, which would eliminate the 1,500 hour limit for county contractual workers, had 63% of the vote as of Monday evening. The Capital projects Question C will pass due to the current voting margins.
Question D, which would give the council power to increase the minimum value of purchases and contracts requiring full competitive bidding, had 66% of the vote as of Monday evening. It changes the process for acquisitions between $25,000 and $100,000. The Capital projects this will pass due to the current voting margins.
Question E, which changes how probation works for police and fire department employees at the beginning of their careers, had 80% of the vote as of Monday evening. The gap between approval and disapproval is larger than the remaining ballots. This measure will pass.
Question F, which will extend the period any acting department head could serve before having to be hired full time or be replaced, had 59% of the vote as of Monday evening. Outstanding ballots could determine the fate of this measure due to voting margins.
Question G, which would keep the county’s Human Relations Commission, had 69% of the vote as of Monday evening. This measure will pass.