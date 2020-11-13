Anne Arundel election: Silkworth, Frank and Tobin take school board seats; all ballot measures pass

Anne Arundel County election officials have finished counting ballots, and unofficial results show early leaders in the three school board races will prevail.
Unofficial results show Robert A. Silkworth, an Army Reserves veteran and teacher of nearly 50 years, is projected to take the District 2 seat with 56% of the vote. He defeated Raleigh Turnage, Jr., a teacher turned principal and the first vice president of the Anne Arundel NAACP.
Corine Frank, executive director of the Maryland Republican Party, will take the District 3 seat. She defeated Ken Baughman, a special educator and teacher.
Joanna Bache Tobin, an Annapolis professor and parent, will take the District 6 seat. She defeated India L. Ochs, an attorney and human rights advocate.
Local results were due to be sent to the State Board of Elections Friday and are expected to be certified sometime early next week.
Election Director Joe Torre said all the ballots have been scanned and sent to the State Board of Elections. All results are unofficial at this time.
“We had to turn this election around on a dime in April, and it was a trying experience, it was somewhat difficult, but we stepped up to the plate, my employees did, and we got it done,” Torre said. “I’m proud of the people I work with.”
In District 2, Silkworth said he is excited about assuming his new role, though he knows there is work to be done to ensure safety for students, teachers and staff, saying that “we have to get this right.” Silkworth had received 56% of the vote as of Friday afternoon.
In District 3, Frank is confident she’s won the Board of Education seat with 52.3% of the vote. She said she’s excited to get to work at a job she’s wanted for more than three years — a goal she has been working toward for more than half of her young daughter’s life.
“While I’m excited that the hard work has paid off, this is not the time for celebration. It is a difficult time to be joining the board with so many struggling families in the county," Frank said. She thanked her family and supporters and said, “I know the best way to show my appreciation is to get to work immediately.”
She said she’s looking forward to being sworn in in December and applying her philosophy of parent choice to the coronavirus school reopening dilemma the board is faced with.
Bache Tobin, who leads with nearly 55% of the vote in District 6, could not be reached Friday afternoon.
Ballot measures
Unofficial results also show that all seven countywide ballot measures passed.
Question A allows the auditor to access all records and files related to county business and conduct any financial or performance audit or review of any county office or department. This includes any agency that is funded in part or whole with government funding and allows the auditor to investigate any act or allegation of fraud, waste, or county resources abuse.
Questions B grants the Anne Arundel County Council more authority over executive appointments. This changes the appointment process for the county attorney, police chief and fire chief, requiring county council approval rather than the county executive getting to make these decisions alone.
Question C eliminates the 1,500 hour limit for county contractual workers. This amendment allows the county to contract workers even after reaching 1,500 hours of employment.
Question D gives the council power to increase the minimum value of purchases and contracts requiring full competitive bidding. It changes the process for acquisitions between $25,000 and $100,000.
Question E changes how probation works for police and fire department employees at the beginning of their careers.
Question F will extend the period any acting department head could serve before hired full time or replaced. The charter amendment gives the county executive more time to find someone for the job. It doubles the period from 60 days to 120 days and allows the County Council to extend the term with two additional six month periods.
Latest Politics
Question G keeps the county’s Human Relations Commission. The commission, which is independent of the legislative and executive branches, can mediate, investigate, and adjudicate housing discrimination matters through the code. Approval from voters requires future administrations to maintain the group.