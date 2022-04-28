Anne Arundel County program seeks to get teens engaged in Election Day

A program designed to get young teens involved in elections is coming to Anne Arundel County this year, according to the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections.

The Election Day Page Program allows students ages 14 and 15 to work four-hour shifts on Election Day and earn service-learning credit for school. Students 16 and older may participate but are encouraged to register as election judges instead because, at that age, they are eligible.

“They would be helping the voters when they come in, answering some questions, guiding them through the line, checking out, ‘Are you in the right polling location?’ that kind of thing,” said Nicole Hill, voter outreach coordinator for the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections. “With the 14- and 15-year-olds doing that, the adults can now take a hands-on approach and we’ll have more judges on the inside so it’s kind of a win-win.”

The legislation creating the program was approved by Gov. Larry Hogan in 2019. Jurisdictions can choose whether to participate. This will be Anne Arundel County’s first time participating.

In order to prepare for Election Day, participating students will be required to attend a training session in June, Hill said. A roughly hourlong presentation from Board of Elections staff will instruct students about the ins and outs of the program.

“We’re trying to simplify it as much as possible, so we don’t overwhelm them,” Hill said. “We want them to come back.”

Another goal of the program is to turn election page participants into registered voters once they are eligible.

As of late March, Anne Arundel County had 406,558 registered voters. That number is almost identical to 2021′s count of 406,702. But 2021 saw a leap of around 6,000 voters from 400,152 in March 2020. According to U.S. Census data, there were about 447,000 eligible voters in Anne Arundel County as of 2020.

Hill credits the jump between 2020 and 2021 to the political climate awakening people to the consequences of elections.

“I think … some people woke up [who] had been so consumed with their day to day,” Hill said. “They got a chance to really look around and didn’t like what they saw, so they made some changes.”

The legislation creating the program was sponsored by state Sen. Bryan Simonaire, a District 31 Republican representing Anne Arundel County. It was co-sponsored by Sens. Jack Bailey, Mary Beth Carozza, Arthur Ellis, Jason Gallion, Cheryl Kagan, Clarence Lam, Obie Patterson and Ronald Young.

Simonaire said he’s eager to see the program begin in Anne Arundel County. Baltimore City and Montgomery and Prince George’s counties also have applications open this year for the page program, Hill said.

“I think if you engage our young students at an early age, they will stay more involved in government as they go throughout their life,” Simonaire said.

He said he got the idea from a similar program in Montgomery County that was well-reviewed by parents and students . Since teens can’t vote they’re not always familiar with the process, said Simonaire. The goal of the legislation is to pique their interest in government by involving them in the most exciting part: Election Day.

“You get out there and see all the different people [who] come out and the excitement and you’re being a part of it,” Simonaire said. “It’s a very positive experience all around and they’ll walk away from it saying, ‘I can make a difference in government and I saw it firsthand.’”

Interested students can sign up on the State Board of Elections website now. There is no deadline yet, but Hill said applications will no longer be accepted once early voting begins in early July.