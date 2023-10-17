Crofton road to be dedicated to former Maryland Sen. Ed Reilly

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A stretch of Maryland Route 450, also known as Defense Highway, in Crofton, will be renamed after former Maryland Sen. Ed Reilly, a Republican who represented the area in the Maryland Senate for nearly 14 years before retiring at the start of this year.

The road, located off of MD 3 in the west and ending near the Westfield Annapolis mall, spans around nine miles. On Oct 25, it will be officially renamed for Reilly, who served as Senate minority whip from 2011 to 2013 and on the Anne Arundel County Council from 2002 to 2009.

In an interview with The Capital in January 2022, Reilly described himself as a moderate Republican who supported fiscal conservatism, gun rights and anti-abortion stances.

“The rest of the legislative issues I’m a little more centrist on and people appreciate that,” Reilly said then, when gearing up to campaign to retain his Senate seat.

His District 33 was redrawn around this time, shifted to include a higher concentration of registered Democrats than it had previously.

While the District 33 region he represented at the time spanned from Cape St. Claire in the east to Severn in the north and Crofton in the west at the Prince George’s County border as well as into Davidsonville and South County, redistricting replaced Severn with Odenton.

Reilly withdrew his reelection bid in April 2022 briefly after Republican Del. Sid Saab filed to run for the position. Saab lost in the general election to political newcomer Dawn Gile, a Democrat who now represents the area in the Senate.

Solutions to some of the issues Reilly worked on throughout his tenure have started coming to fruition in recent years. He was examining strategies to encourage the federal government to address excessive noise issues from planes coming and going from BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.

In 2020, he co-sponsored a bill to fund a study on the effects of the noise to the human nervous system. While vetoed by then-Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, the bill later received funding from the Maryland Department of Transportation. The subsequent analysis showed that excessive flight noise could cost Marylanders up to $800 million over 30 years in medical costs and loss of productivity and time.

In 2018 and 2019, Reilly also worked on solutions to flooding along the stretch of road that will now bear his name.

“Having a sign dedicated to him will ensure he is honored, and that the public never forgets a great man,” Reilly’s colleague, state Sen. Bryan Simonaire, who nominated Reilly for the honor, said in a statement. “When Ed retired, I lost a good friend in the Senate and the state lost an effective leader.”

Simonaire, also a Republican, represents District 31 in the Maryland Senate and resides in Pasadena.

Reilly was found to have breached the legislature’s ethical standards when he threatened to pull a bill regarding road safety he was working on with a constituent after learning she had donated $200 to his opponent, Gile. The Ethics Committee sent Reilly a letter of education but did not carry out further punishment.

He also came under scrutiny during the 2021 legislative session when he put forth a resolution calling on the Maryland State Board of Education to teach menstrual tracking during health education. He ultimately withdrew the resolution.