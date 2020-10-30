Anne Arundel sets new early voting record with more than 76,000 ballots cast; officials set sights on 100,000 voters

Another day of voting. Another record falls.
More than 76,200 Anne Arundel County voters cast ballots at early voting sites this week, surpassing the previous record in less than five full days of voting.
With three days left, the Board of Elections is calling on voters to visit the polls, hoping to surpass 100,000 early voters by Monday evening.
The record was set in 2016 when 76,183 voters turned out. The final three days of early voting during the last presidential election were the busiest, with the previous single-day record being set on the final day. The previous single-day record was crushed on Monday by 6,000 votes when more than 17,000 residents voted, according to county election data.
Anne Arundel joins counties and states across the country, shattering voting records.
Early voting ends Monday at 8 p.m. Anyone in line to vote by 8 p.m. will be able to do so.
Early voting and drop boxes
Voters who received a mail-in ballot, but haven’t returned it yet, can drop it in any of the 32 secure drop boxes in the county. All the early voting centers are equipped with drop boxes, so voters don’t have to wait in line to submit a mail-in ballot. The boxes are open 24 hours, emptied twice a day by bipartisan pairs of election judges and are monitored 24/7 by security cameras.
Drop boxes and polling places will be open until 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. Every voter in line to vote or drop off their ballot will be allowed to do so as long as they are in line by 8 p.m. Residents who wish to mail their ballots must have them postmarked by Nov. 3.
Early voting will run from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 26 through Nov. 2, including Saturday and Sunday.
- Arundel High School, 1001 Annapolis Rd. Gambrills, MD 21054
- Crofton Middle School, 2301 Davidsonville Rd. Gambrills, MD 21054
- North County High School, 10 East 1st Ave. Glen Burnie, MD 21061
- Northeast High School, 1121 Duvall Highway Pasadena, MD 21122
- Pip Moyer Recreation Center, 273 Hilltop Lane Annapolis, MD 21403
- Severna Park High School, 60 Robinson Rd. Severna Park, MD 21146
- South River High School, 201 Central Ave. East Edgewater, MD 21037
This story will be updated.