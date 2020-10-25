Early voting starts Monday. Here’s how to cast your ballot and make sense of county charter amendments.

Question E would change how probation works for police and fire department employees at the beginning of their careers. Right now, officers are on probation for their first six months on the job. For law enforcement officers, that probation period now starts when they begin their service academy. Voting for this amendment would shift the start date of their probationary period to when they complete academy training and start on the job and for the following 12 months. Fire Chief Trisha Wolford and former Police Chief Timothy Altomare both spoke in support of this change when the council debated it over the summer. Voting against this measure would keep the probationary period for classified employees at six months.