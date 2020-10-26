Voters line up early in Anne Arundel, hundreds of people in line across county

Leon and Dorrie Lamont arrived at Northeast High School in Pasadena on Monday morning at 5 a.m. Because no one else was in line for early voting yet, they decided to wait in the warm truck for a while. They’d arrived long before sunrise, and Leon Lamont fell asleep in the parked car.
Instead of being first in line, they wound up waiting to cast their ballots for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris with the crowd of a couple hundred lining up at about 6:15 a.m.
The Lamont’s were among hundreds of Anne Arundel voters up early Monday for the first day of early voting with eight days before Election Day. Residents have seven options for in-person voting between now and Nov. 2, including Saturday and Sunday. Those who requested and received mail-in ballots can drop them in ballot boxes at any of the 32 drop boxes in the county, including at the early voting centers.
At Northeast High School, masked residents in puffy coats and gloves wrapped around the building. Some brought folding chairs.
Marylanders were urged to vote by mail and vote early due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Gov. Larry Hogan gave them the choice after calling on mailed ballots and in-person voting. Some, like the Lamonts, said they weren’t convinced by widespread narratives about voter fraud or lack of responsibility of the US Postal Service, but still felt better about voting in person.
The two voted for the first time in the early ’80s, and neither could recall ever missing an election. Though Leon Lamont has always liked to vote early, he said he’s never felt the urgency he feels now — hence the pre-dawn wake-up call.
Anoinette Hunter and her 5-year-old daughter Reeghan were also up before the sun. Reeghan was supposed to be dropped off at pre-kindergarten in Glen Burnie before Hunter came out to vote, but she asked her mom if she could tag along, bouncing around her mom in a light blue mask printed with rainbows and clouds.
Inside, as voters waited in line while privacy booths were sanitized, some peeled off layers to reveal t-shirts in support of the Black Lives Matter movement or specific candidates. Among the crawling crowd was 73-year-old Michael Phillips of Sunset Beach. He wore a sky blue polo with a windbreaker and a white baseball cap that read “Make America great again,” in navy blue block letters.
Phillips, who is retired, said he came out early “to vote for my man, Trump,” and that his top issue was the economy. He wants to see the reduction of the national debt and said he wasn’t interested in voting for a presidential candidate who would try to raise taxes. He arrived at about 7;15 a.m. to cast his vote, and waited in line for about half an hour.
Voters should expect some lines throughout early voting this week. As of 8 a.m. Monday, hundreds of voters were lined up with about 350 at Severna Park High School and only 47 at Crofton Middle School. Annapolis Pip Moyer peaked with about 200 voters in the early morning. Northeast High School’s line had slowed a bit since opening with about 88 people in line as of about 8 a.m.
Voting in-person isn’t required. Voters that received a mail-in ballot, but haven’t returned it yet, can drop it in any of the 32 secure drop boxes in the county. All the early voting centers are equipped with drop boxes, so voters don’t have to wait in line to submit a mail-in ballot. The boxes are open 24 hours, emptied twice a day by bipartisan pairs of election judges and are monitored 24/7 by security cameras.
Drop boxes and polling places will be open until 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. Every voter in line to vote or drop off their ballot will be allowed to do so as long as they are in line by 8 p.m. Residents who wish to mail their ballots must have them postmarked by Nov. 3.
Looking where to cast a ballot during early voting?
Early voting will run from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 26 through Nov. 2, including Saturday and Sunday. Early voting locations are:
* Arundel High School, 1001 Annapolis Rd. Gambrills, MD 21054
* Crofton Middle School, 2301 Davidsonville Rd. Gambrills, MD 21054
* North County High School, 10 East 1st Ave. Glen Burnie, MD 21061
* Northeast High School, 1121 Duvall Highway Pasadena, MD 21122
* Pip Moyer Recreation Center, 273 Hilltop Ln. Annapolis, MD 21403
* Severna Park High School, 60 Robinson Rd. Severna Park, MD 21146
* South River High School, 201 Central Ave. East Edgewater, MD 21037