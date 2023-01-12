With domestic violence reports on the rise, women at the lone Anne Arundel County safe house struggle to find safety

Dalyon Benitez is photographer with two of her five children, Yattmeer, 2 months old and Sahru, 2 years old, outside of her car in a parking lot in Arnold. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

Nearly three years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, reports of domestic violence cases in Anne Arundel County have continued to rise, straining the fragile network of safe houses and shelters that attempt to help women seeking safety.

According to data compiled by the Maryland Courts, 3,091 protective and peace orders were issued in Anne Arundel County in 2022. The total is an increase from 2,866 in 2021 and 2,576 in 2020. That’s about a 20% jump in calls from around the time the pandemic began.

The pandemic has exacerbated many factors that can contribute to domestic violence, said Janice Miller, director of stability services at House of Ruth Maryland, a network of domestic violence safe houses across the state.

Domestic violence situations became more dire as abusers grew frustrated and upset about disruptions in their life caused by the pandemic, and calls for shelter became much more “urgent and severe,” Miller said.

Survivors found themselves unable to stay with friends or family as fear of spreading the coronavirus grew and some lost jobs that helped them be financially independent.

“In addition to income lost during 2020 due to the pandemic [because of illness, layoffs, and childcare issues], survivors experienced disruptions to income and housing due to the actions of their abusive partner,” Miller wrote in an email.

For example, in early August last year, Dalyon Benitez said she and her kids fled domestic abuse to the YWCA Annapolis & Anne Arundel County in Arnold, the only domestic violence shelter in the county.

While there, Benitez, 33, who was eight months pregnant at the time, hoped to line up childcare, a stable job and affordable housing.

The YWCA domestic violence shelter is designed for around 40 women and children at a time. It offers permanent housing placement, case management and hospital accompaniment, according to its website. YWCA of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County CEO Molly Knipe said the organization also provides legal, counseling, education and residential services.

While the program is designed to accommodate participants for 45 days, Knipe said women can receive extensions to stay for three months or more depending on their situation.

Three months into her stay, however, Benitez said staff members were having a hard time finding her a new place to live. She was told she needed to leave by Dec. 19 earlier that month.

The YWCA was without case managers from September through November and other shelter employees provided case management, Benitez said.

Knipe didn’t respond to questions from The Capital about YWCA staffing issues.

While some women found jobs, child care and housing on their own and with the help of other YWCA domestic violence shelter employees, others were forced to leave the state to find shelter and some found their only option was to return to their partners, said Benitez and four other YWCA residents who spoke with The Capital in December.

Staff told her they could not locate a shelter in the area that had space for a family of five.

“Today, there are five people trying to find me somewhere to go,” Benitez said Dec. 27. “They even called all the way to Garrett County and there’s no openings.”

Benitez eventually found a home on the Housing Commission of Anne Arundel County’s website. The YWCA helped her secure an affordable housing voucher.

Karla Richardson, 40, entered the YWCA of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County around the same time as Benitez. When her exit date arrived Dec. 19, she still had nowhere to go and was essentially in the same predicament as when she arrived. She needed to find a place for her and her three kids to live within about two weeks.

“I’m in panic mode,” Richardson said in late December.

The YWCA helped her polish her resume for job applications. She found a job as a caregiver on an employment website but lost it in the struggle to find a new place to live.

“I was so emotionally distraught and confused,” she said. “It was so stressful.”

With no permanent place to go after her stay at the YWCA, Richardson moved in with a friend in Pennsylvania despite her kids attending school in Anne Arundel County. Throughout December, the family traveled back and forth between states.

“I’m still in limbo,” she said.

The YWCA gets about 75% of its budget from grants and contracts and the rest from contributions and fundraising, according to its website. It receives $289,000 annually from the Anne Arundel County Health Department for domestic violence and sexual assault crisis services, according to department spokesperson Megan Pringle.

Arundel Community Development Services, a quasi-government nonprofit in Anne Arundel, also gave the YWCA $170,000 in emergency solutions grant funding in response to the pandemic, said the nonprofit’s executive director Erin Karpewicz. The money is designated toward temporary housing vouchers for the survivors of domestic abuse at the shelter.

While Arundel Community Development Services does prioritize those escaping domestic violence for placement in shelters, space in nearby shelters is very limited, Karpewicz said.

“Our county is in the midst of a housing crisis that we have only just begun to confront,” Pittman said in a message Thursday. “That’s why our service providers are finding it so difficult to help these women and families move into transitional and permanent homes. We will be asking our county council to approve a funding mechanism for our new Affordable Housing Trust Fund, and asking communities to welcome more variety of housing types in the future. This is the greatest moral challenge we face.”

Those in need can contact the Anne Arundel County Department Of Social Services for placement into county shelters.

For continued temporary housing, women have three primary options for shelter in the county: Sarah’s House, which has a capacity for 66 individuals or families; Light House, which has a capacity of 60 (45 singles and 14 families); and Winter Relief, which is hosted by a network of churches and runs from October to April each year with a capacity of up to 75, said Ardenia Holland, Anne Arundel County’s Social Services Department spokesperson. All of them currently have wait lists.

Arundel Community Development Services reports working on solutions to the shortage of temporary housing, including by creating transitional housing sites in the county and acquiring about $3 million in federal funds for longer-term vouchers and the renovation of supportive housing units for those coming out of shelters and homelessness.

In August, Anne Arundel County announced it would put $500,000 toward the construction of a new human trafficking safe house for teens at the YWCA. The $5.2 million project is expected to be completed this summer.

Dana Fieldings, 35, told The Capital she briefly stayed at the YWCA shelter in 2021 before returning in July. She was able to find housing with the help of the YWCA and moved out with her four kids at the end of December. Unable to get childcare, however, she couldn’t sustain a job. She found a position in late September but soon lost it when she and her family got the flu and she had to take time off.

It wasn’t until the end of her stay that Fieldings learned she was eligible for affordable housing vouchers. She suspects she wasn’t informed sooner because the YWCA had multiple people functioning as case managers at different times.

“If I did have regular case management meetings, I think I would have been working a lot sooner,” Fieldings said.

She started her current job as a dentist’s office receptionist in mid-December, around the time she moved into her new home.

Cathryn Mouzone, a 38-year-old mother of five, has been at the YWCA shelter for about six months and unable to secure permanent housing despite having a regular income from her waitressing job. After watching her friends at the shelter move from one unstable situation to another, she fears that will be her fate, especially after being told Jan. 9 she didn’t qualify for affordable housing vouchers.

“I’m terrified that the same thing that happened to everybody else is going to happen to me,” she said.

Many of the women recalled the day Vilma Peña came into the YWCA in August. Peña said she’d been sleeping in the woods before she arrived at the shelter several months pregnant and with a 2-year-old.

After her case manager quit a few weeks into her stay, she grew concerned about her prospects of getting a job, childcare and housing before her time at the shelter ran out.

“I was just sitting there and waiting and waiting and waiting,” Peña said.

Soon after she gave birth to a daughter she was told her exit date was Dec. 19. YWCA staff assured her they would find her a place to stay, she said. They told her to reach out to Sarah’s House, but when she called, she was told there was a four-month waiting list.

At the end of December, the YWCA found a place for Peña to live, but it was an hour and a half away, and she had no car. She had also finally gotten a job as a caregiver near the Arnold shelter.

With no choices left, Peña and her children went back to the kids’ father. Benitez said, “she had no color in her face” that day.

”This is not what’s supposed to be happening,” Peña said.