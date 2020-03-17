Anne Arundel Health Officer will hold virtual town hall Wednesday to discuss coronavirus developments with the community

Anne Arundel County public health officials will host a virtual town hall to discuss coronavirus updates at 3 p.m. Wednesday — the first of what will be a weekly tradition throughout the pandemic, officials said.
Residents can send questions to covid19info@aacounty.org and stream the event on Anne Arundel County Department of Health Facebook page, or on Arundel Live TV.
Announcement of the town hall came hours after two more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in Anne Arundel County to four, including the woman in her 70s who is a part-time resident of Montana, officials said.
Across the state, the total number of cases has risen to 57 as of Tuesday morning — near double the number of positive cases reported on Monday. Officials believe this virus is between 10 and 40 times as deadly as the seasonal flu, and currently lacks a vaccine to limit transmission.
County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said he believes that 50% to 80% of the population will contract the virus, but social distancing and diligent hygiene practices could help stretch that out over several months rather than weeks and help relieve anticipated overwhelming pressure on the healthcare system.
On Monday night, the Anne Arundel County Council introduced an emergency bill that will extend the county’s state of civil emergency due to coronavirus through April 4 or until the state-wide emergency declaration ends.
Without the passage of the bill, the state of civil emergency can only last 7 days from when County Executive Steuart Pittman signed the order. They will reconvene for a bill hearing and vote Friday morning, which will mark one week since Pittman signed the order.
Council Chair Allison Pickard, D-Glen Burnie, suspended public hearings and votes on all pending legislation until a time when the public can safely participate. The legislative life span of everything on the agenda has been extended through an executive order by Pittman that pauses deadlines on all legal and procedural business in the county until 30 days after the state of emergency is terminated.