Four Democrats, two Republicans vie for District 4 Anne Arundel County Council seat

With District 4 Council member Andrew Pruski wrapping up his two terms on the Anne Arundel County Council, four Democrats and two Republicans will vie for a chance to replace him in the July 19 primary election.

Tom Wieland, a pharmacist, and Cheryl Renshaw, a real estate agent, will face off in the Republican primary. Julie Hummer, a former Anne Arundel County Public Schools Board member, James Estepp, a business expert, Ash Khan, a program manager, and John Dove, a medical device operator, will compete in the Democratic primary. All are hoping to succeed the term-limited Pruski.

The winners of those elections will face each other during the Nov. 8 general election to represent Fort Meade and Odenton on the council.

The candidates laid out their plans if elected to the seat, including how to prepare the region for potential influxes of new residents coming to work at Fort George G. Meade, as well as ways to ensure students are successful in and out of the classroom and how they will protect the county’s most vulnerable populations.

Smart development was of critical importance to all six candidates as the district prepares to welcome possibly thousands of new Fort Meade employees and their families in the coming years.

Fort Meade is now home to about 63,000 employees and about 120 agencies, said Fort Meade spokesperson Angie Streets. Due to a construction project on The East Campus to turn that part of the base into the center for the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command, the fort is expecting to get thousands of new employees soon, Streets said.

While the candidates acknowledged this will bring big changes to the district, they have different approaches for handling the new residents.

Renshaw said her priority is to improve infrastructure and make sure developers are following the county’s guidelines to prevent flooding and overcrowding of schools. The flooding the Two Rivers development, built on a hill, inflicted on the homes below when stormwater runoff started pooling on the properties, damaging vegetation and infrastructure, is a cautionary tale, Renshaw said, and something she would prevent from happening again as best she could on the council.

“[Developers] need to follow the laws. If we need to make new laws to make sure that they are keeping the roads and the schools — not overpopulating things anymore — then sure, we can build,” Renshaw said. “That’s all you can do.”

If elected to the council, Wieland said he would prioritize road improvements, calling current roads “a mess.”

The Democrats offered a variety of solutions to the Fort Meade growth issue.

Khan, who did not respond to requests for comment for this story, wrote in a Baltimore Sun election questionnaire that improving the county’s roads and transportation options was critical to preparing for more neighbors.

Dove agreed, saying he would make sure education quality isn’t compromised as the county expands.

Estepp said the county needs to bring the federal government, the entity that oversees Fort Meade, into the process to help.

“That’s something we have to do that we’re not doing,” Estepp said. “We have to hold the federal government accountable when it changes the dynamic.”

The Odenton Town Center Master Plan and the new Blue Oaks development in Odenton are ideal projects the district could use more of, Hummer said, promising to work to attract developers for affordable housing projects to the county.

“People want more walkable places. They want smaller places. Our retirees don’t necessarily want to stay in their large single-family homes. Our young couples can’t necessarily afford the large single-family homes,” Hummer said, adding that she’d look closely at current zoning laws and see where there could be room for mixed-use development in the county.

Wieland and Renshaw agreed they would make mental health a priority, specifically helping students and teachers still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Renshaw suggested funding more counseling options for both teachers and students. She also recommended creating a counseling internship available for recent graduates to supplement the current counseling staff at Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

“We have been through such a traumatic experience with this pandemic,” Renshaw said. “If a child is acting out a lot they need mental health help. They need to talk to a therapist.”

Wieland was also critical of the county’s response to COVID and said the county needed to do more to address the opioid epidemic.

The Democratic candidates also said they’d like to work on programs to help the county’s populations most in need of government services.

Matching those groups in the county with residents who have some extra time to devote could be a way to help those struggling to meet basic needs, Khan said in Sun questionnaire, citing his work with a local rotary club to create a hotline to help residents get food, medicine and other necessities during the pandemic.

Housing for veterans should be a county priority, Dove and Estepp said. Dove said he would support the county’s hotline for veterans’ needs like mental health, information on their benefits, etc. as much as possible.

Estepp thought utilizing the Crownsville Hospital Center, likely to be under county jurisdiction soon, could be a good place to start.

“We have a real chance to change that horrific history and say let’s create new behavioral health and veterans services spaces,” Estepp said.

There are already numerous existing programs designed to help residents meet basic needs, what the county must do is get that information to the people who could use those services, Estepp said. He said he’d send out mailers and host town meetings to get the word out.

“There’s no reason that we can’t put some money out there to say ‘OK, let’s create an education campaign and let’s tell people what’s out there,’” he said.

Hummer said taking care of these populations is a matter of fully funding programs for people who need extra help like services for people with disabilities, experiencing homelessness and with mental health issues.

“Our mobile crisis unit is amazing,” Hummer said. “Expand those opportunities.”

Both Republican candidates cited crime as a high-priority issue.

“Crime is out of control,” Wieland said. “My little pharmacy in just the past six years has been broken into, robbed and damaged twice.”

His solution: change the culture around policing by showing support for the police and encouraging residents to become officers. Renshaw suggested additional training for officers.

“Our biggest need in life is to feel safe. They are the ones that are going to make us feel that way,” Renshaw said of police. “Our kids [need to] know you can run to a policeman. You’re not supposed to run away from them.”

To improve the county’s education system, all four Democrats recommended raising teacher salaries.

Certain before and after school activities tend to be more accessible for kids in wealthier areas who have parents with time to volunteer to run extracurricular programs, said Hummer.

“We have this whole group of kids that aren’t getting the full opportunities that other kids in the county are getting,” Hummer said, suggesting talking to the school board about creating a stipend program to incentivize school staff to lead the extracurricular programs at schools with less available parent volunteers.

Estepp agreed that after-school programs are critical to healthy and happy students. It’s something he’d like to see the county invest more money in.

Partnerships with outside organizations to develop mentorship programs could be another way to prepare kids for the future and ensure they’re on the right path, Dove said.