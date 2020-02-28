Anne Arundel state Democrats blocked a local bill that would have withheld tax refunds from anyone with an outstanding warrant out for their arrest in a near party-line vote at the Friday morning delegation meeting.
The bill would have rekindled a relationship between Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Department and the Office of Comptroller Peter Franchot, in which individuals with a warrant out for their arrest are notified by the comptroller that they cannot access their tax refund until they resolve their warrant.
The future of the tax intercept program is unclear, as it was cross-filed in the Senate by Sen. Ed Reilly, R-Crofton, who has tried to get it across the finish line in previous sessions. Since the bill would only bring the program to Anne Arundel, it will likely be subject to “local courtesy” with lawmakers from other counties voting in accordance with the delegation opinion. Lack of support from the local delegation may end the bill’s run.
In the Senate, it has yet to be voted out of the committee.
The bill encourages people to go to court and take care of their warrant so they can get their tax return, rather than waiting until the warrant is served, said House sponsor Del. Michael Malone, R-Crofton.
This system reduces opportunities for violence against law enforcement when serving warrants, he said.
“When law enforcement serves warrants, it's one of the most dangerous things. People can be tense and bad things can happen,” Malone said. “It's a much more dignified way to get an open warrant resolved.”
Malone penned a successful amendment that would limit the eligibility pool to individuals who have a warrant out for their arrest in relation to a criminal offense, or a traffic offense that would be punishable by jail time. This amendment clarifies that individuals with civil warrants would not be subject to tax refund withholding.
Individuals who file jointly would not be subject to tax refunding withholding, regardless of any warrant, and neither would active members of the armed forces, the bill states.
This system was previously piloted in Anne Arundel County and after a few years, the policy was adopted by other counties with a sunset provision. But when lawmakers tried to make the law permanent, Reilly said, it failed.
Opponents of the bill warn of adverse impacts on low-income communities and racially disparate implementation.
A 2018 report on the program from the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention showed that black people were disproportionately affected by this program. A total of 204 individuals had their tax refunds withheld because of a warrant — 101 of those individuals were black, 97 were white.
Reports from 2017 and 2016 also show that more than half the individuals impacted in Anne Arundel County were black, while the U.S. Census Bureau estimates that Anne Arundel County is 17.9% black and 74.2% white.
“The warrant intercept program is blind to race, gender, ethnicity, so it may be reflective of local policing,” Reilly said in a previous interview with The Capital.
Del. Sandy Bartlett, D-Maryland City, suggested that cell phone notification of open warrants might work better for communities that tend to be somewhat transient and may not even be aware that there is a warrant out for their arrest.
“What I don’t understand and what I don’t like is the withholding of the tax refund, unfortunately, some people are in the income bracket where a tax refund can be their rent or grocery bill,” Bartlett said. “I just feel like the due process level on this is very low.”
Del. Joseline Peña-Melnyk, D-College Park, said she has family members right now who are waiting to get their tax refund before they can secure housing.
In 2018, $122,932.49 in tax returns was withheld in Anne Arundel County, according to the report. That is an average of $602.61 per person.
“I have a fundamental problem with holding people’s money they’re entitled to when they’re waiting for that check,” Peña-Melynk said. “A lot of times other people depend on that money. My values, fundamentally, I just have an issue with that, and I will be voting against it.”
Nearly all the county Democrats joined Peña-Melynk in voting against House Bill 124, with the exception of Del. Heather Bagnall, D-Arnold, who supported the bill.
In other business, the delegation approved amendments to two local bills.
A bill from Del. Nic Kipke, R-Pasadena, would allow businesses like florists — who primarily sell gift baskets — to sell certain amounts of alcohol, was amended to require that anyone delivering a gift basket including alcohol be of legal drinking age.
They also approved an amendment to House Bill 95, which would allow the use of giant fishing nets, also known as haul seines, in Anne Arundel County waters with less stringent size restrictions.
The delegation delayed voting on recommendations for legislative bond initiatives until next Friday’s meeting.
