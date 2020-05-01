Dana Jones, new Annapolis delegate, sworn-in at small ceremony Friday

Dana Jones was sworn in as Maryland’s newest Delegate Friday afternoon in Annapolis. She will represent District 30A for the next two years — the remainder of the term of Alice Cain, who resigned on Sine Die.
Her swearing-in was witnessed in-person by an unusually small audience due to coronavirus-related restrictions, but she was able to be joined by husband Jude Meche and son Liam. The brief ceremony was live-streamed to the Maryland House Democrats Facebook page.
Though she has never sought public office before, Jones said she was compelled to do so to be part of the government response to the coronavirus pandemic. In a recent op-ed in The Capital, Jones wrote the pandemic “has shined a light on the fault lines in our society and exploited and exacerbated deep inequalities.”
She said she’ll focus on health care, food insecurity, bridging the technology gap and supporting small businesses.
Jones was selected to serve Annapolis out of a pool of 19 candidates who also threw their hats in the ring after Cain vacated the seat due to unforeseen family circumstances. Each candidate was interviewed virtually by the Anne Arundel County Democratic Central Committee and Jones received seven of the 12 votes — the majority needed to win the nomination.