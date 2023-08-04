Crownsville woman, 76, tries to follow late husband’s advice and keep her property from county plans for new bike trail

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Nancy Coale’s property off Generals Highway in Crownsville has been in her late husband’s family for nearly a century. What used to be the Coale Family Farm back in the 1930s is now a few houses situated at the top of a hill sloping downward toward a pond.

In 1981, Coale’s husband Maurice, was approached by the state’s Department of Natural Resources saying they needed 2 acres of Coale’s land for an entrance to the new Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds. While he was resistant, he was told, “It’s for the greater good,” recalled Nancy Coale. The department bought it for $3,000, she said, that’s about $10,000 in 2023 dollars.

Forty-two years later, it’s still untouched by the state which decided to locate the entrance to the fairgrounds elsewhere. In 1984, the county’s Department of Public Works came knocking needing about a quarter acre of Coale’s land at the bottom of the hill to do some work to ensure the nearby pond didn’t overflow. They bought it for $2,500, now equivalent to around $7,400.

In 2001, the couple tried to repurchase the 2 acres sold for the fairgrounds, said Nancy Coale, but the state wouldn’t sell.

Before Maurice Coale died this past September, one of the last things he told Nancy was not to give the county or the state a single “shovelful of dirt,” she said. The government had already taken two pieces of their land and the home was to provide financial security for Nancy, now 76 years old, retired and undergoing treatment for Chronic Myeloid Leukemia.

In late June, Nancy Coale got a letter from the Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works. They informed her they needed the front span of her property for the new South Shore Bike Trail. Coale was preparing to sell the property to pay for her treatment and a new place to live. She fears the bike trail, which is designed to come within feet of her house, will nosedive her property’s value.

“I’m crushed, honest to God,” Coale said. “I took my savings and put a new roof on my house, new windows in. Had my chimney fixed. I got a new front door, new back door thinking, ‘It’ll make it easier to sell it.’”

Coale and the houses of her two neighbors would be affected by the trail, according to initial designs. While the driveways of her neighbors Stephen Gately and Jodi Akers’ likely will be intersected by the trail, neither would get it like Coale, whose home is set the farthest forward on the hill and closest to the highway and future trail.

“My husband figured that [property] was my security, my ace in the hole. I would be OK,” she said.

The Department of Public Works is now 30% of the way through the design process of the South Shore Trail, said Matt Diehl, the department’s spokesperson. Soon, the county will make offers to the property owners for land they need, based on the appraised value, and then negotiate with the owners from there.

The South Shore Trail project has been in the works since at least 1989, according to county documents. It’s expected to cost around $42.6 million, according to the county’s most recent budget, and around $27.5 million has already been allocated.

Initial designs have the trail starting in Annapolis and ending around Odenton, connecting it to the larger bike loop around the county that goes from Annapolis Northwest to BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport then coming down the opposite side of the Severn River.

If an agreement cannot be reached on the land, the engineers may return to the drawing board and see if they can redesign the trail. Diehl called the present plans the ideal trail alignment for the area.

An “absolute last resort” would be to use eminent domain, a legal process for government entities to forcibly seize land for a project that requires County Council approval, Diehl said.

He added that none of the colleagues he spoke to in the department have a memory of eminent domain ever being invoked in the county.

The trail will be a critical piece in making the county a more walkable and bikable place, said County Executive Steuart Pittman.

“It connects two parts of our county that need to be connected,” Pittman said. “The fact that it goes from Odenton Town Center, where a lot of people live and a lot more will in the future, and Fort Meade and that area of the county that is clearly growing, and goes to Annapolis, which is the state capital, which is a destination that people like to go to – it’s a really important link.”

The trail follows loosely along the path of a former railroad, the South Shore Railway, similar to the Baltimore and Annapolis Trail, which was named for and follows roughly along the path of the Baltimore Annapolis Railway, said Jon Korin, president of Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis & Anne Arundel County.

Korin said in his 12 years in the county he’s seen residents whose property will be breached by bike trails resist but eventually come around.

“Once they’re built, the community absolutely loves it and are looking for more connections to it. Real estate values go up,” Korin said. “It’s a centerpiece of the community. I think the South Shore Trail will be similar.”

Gately, Coale’s neighbor, foresees real estate values rising for his property, especially considering he already has a row of trees between his house and the proposed trail line. Coale expects the opposite for her property due to how close her house is to the planned trail.

Coale plans to stand her ground. She’s not giving up a shovelful of land, as her husband advised, but she’s concerned about what’s to come.

“I don’t have a lot of fight in me,” she said.