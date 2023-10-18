Anne Arundel starts redevelopment planning for former hospital site, approves repaying state for pandemic expenses

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

All three major tenants at the long-abandoned hospital complex in Crownsville now have a new landlord: Anne Arundel County.

The Anne Arundel County Food Bank, which operates a roughly 32,000-square-foot warehouse and provides meals to those who are food insecure, had its state lease assumed by the county, as did Hope House Treatment Center. On Monday night, the County Council unanimously approved a new lease for Gaudenzia Addiction Treatment and Recovery Services, securing the final deal for the three major tenants on the now county-owned land.

The Crownsville property was transferred from the state to the county last year, the first step in a major initiative by Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman to transform the 500-acre, 76-building, lead- and asbestos-covered site with a troubled legacy into a state-of-the-art mental health and nonprofit hub.

Gaudenzia has been at the Crownsville site since 2016 and houses 175 residential beds, said Ethan Hunt, government relations officer for Pittman. It had a previous lease with the state for two 10-year installments for $1 a year, with the caveat that the tenant was responsible for all utilities, maintenance and repairs. Since moving in, Gaudenzia hasspent around $2.6 million on renovations, Hunt added.

Though the terms of its new lease with the county will include the same costs and requirements for the tenant, this lease is for 35 years with two 30-year renewal options.

“We had been advocating for several years to get a longer lease, but because of the unknown outcome with the hospital grounds — it wasn’t possible,” Kristy Blalock, executive director for Gaudenzia’s Maryland operations, said in an email. “We were beyond happy to be offered a 35-year lease because leases longer than 30 years open up funding opportunities for renovations.”

Gaudenzia’s lease approval comes less than a month after the newly formed Crownsville Advisory Committee had its first meeting in September.

The 14-member committee is chaired by Chris Trumbauer, the county’s budget officer and a former council member who represented the district Crownsville is in. The other members include local leaders and county executive staff members.

“The design is to make recommendations to the county executive and the County Council,” Trumbauer said. “I’d like to see us give direction as we look toward the master plan that’s about to get underway and I’m looking forward to that giving a series of options for different visions, and then we can look at the pros and cons of each of those.”

The future of the Crownsville property has been debated for years. The complex, formerly known as the Maryland Hospital for the Negro Insane, operated from 1911 to 2004 and had a long history of performing medical experiments on Black, mentally ill Marylanders and forcing them to do manual labor, according to historians. There are approximately 1,700 people buried on the property.

Renovating the property in a historically sensitive way has been a key component of Pittman’s second term. He had his December 2022 inauguration at the site and hasalready dedicated a building that the county owned previously as a nonprofit community center.

The committee has established four subcommittees. The Cultural History subcommittee will be chaired by Jacqueline Boone Allsup, former president of the Anne Arundel County branch of the NAACP. It will offer guidance on how to honor the property’s history. Pamela Brown, executive director of Anne Arundel County’s Partnership for Children, Youth, and Families, will chair the Health and Wellness subcommittee, focused on health and wellness offerings the county plans to provide at the site. The Infrastructure subcommittee, chaired by Allison Taylor, director of government relations at Kaiser Permanente, will provide guidance on building and property rehabilitation. Meanwhile, Scott Hymes, president of Crownsville Conservancy, will chair the Recreation and Parks subcommittee, which will look at improvements to recreational space on the property.

Some cultural and historical work is already being carried out by local historian and Capital columnist Janice Hayes-Williams, who specializes in Black history. She’s hosted research seminars to teach residents how to trace their lineage and is working with the county’s Department of Recreation and Parks to collect oral histories about the property.

Before any concrete changes can be made to the property, the buildings and land must undergo extensive remediation. The state designated $30 million for that purpose during the 2022 legislative session, though county officials say it will take much more than that to clean up the property.

COVID-19 pandemic funding retroactively allocated to state

The County Council also voted Monday night to allocate approximately $2 million to repay the state for pandemic-related expenses.

The county was awarded a nearly $8 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to cover COVID mitigation costs during the height of the pandemic in fiscal years 2021 and 2022. The state fronted the money, expecting FEMA to cover it all later, but when the federal agency went back and audited the costs, it found certain expenses including home test kits, contact tracing staff, and PCR tests performed by LabCorp weren’t covered by the grant. As a result, the state sent the county a $2 million invoice.

“The grant that these were charged to was specific to vaccines and at the time instructions were somewhat vague and this was still the period where vaccines weren’t out yet. But that is why they were deemed ineligible, because the grant was specific to vaccine costs,” said county Health Officer Tonii Gedin.

Trumbauer, the county’s budget officer, said miscommunications between federal, state and local entities are why the county placed some of its COVID funding in reserve.

All but one council member voted in favor of the allocation — Nathan Volke, a Pasadena Republican, argued the state should be footing the bill or at least the county should have an opportunity to negotiate with the state.

Some of his colleagues agreed with that sentiment.

“I am not happy that the state is clawing back this money for what I believe are very legitimate expenses that were done for the health and safety of our county, and I think it is awful that they’ve put the counties in this position. ... But we’ve got to do what we have to do because that’s what they’ve done,” said Council member Julie Hummer, a Laurel Democrat.

“It’s frustrating,” added council member Amanda Fiedler, an Arnold Republican.